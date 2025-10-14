IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet 2025 OUT; Direct Link to Download Tentative Term End Exam Schedule PDF

IGNOU Exam Dates 2025 OUT: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently released the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2025 Term End Exams for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programs. Candidates can now check the IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates on the official website ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet PDF 2025:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates. Candidates must visit the official website ignou.ac.in for the official IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet when released.

Direct Link to Check IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet PDF: Click Here

How to Download IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet PDF 2025?

Candidates can download the IGNOU December TEE Date Sheet by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website,

Click on the ‘Student Support’ tab.

Select the ‘Downloads’ or ‘Datesheet’ option.

View the December 2025 TEE link.

Download the PDF for future use.

IGNOU December TEE Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

IGNOU December TEE Exam 2025 is expected to take place on December 01, 2025, in pen and paper mode. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode for a total of 3 hours. IGNOU December TEE Exams consist of 100 marks per paper (Assignments + TEE combined).