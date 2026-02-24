LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Indian students studying in Iran have raised concerns about their ability to return home amid an uncertain security situation.

Indian students in Iran (Photo:ANI)
Indian students in Iran (Photo:ANI)

Published By: News X Web Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 13:26:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Indian students studying in Iran have raised concerns about their ability to return home amid an uncertain security situation, as their university examinations are scheduled to begin in March.

 Many students say they wish to travel back to India as a precaution, but are constrained by academic commitments that could cost them an entire academic year if missed.

A significant number of these students are enrolled in medical programmes at Iranian universities.

You Might Be Interested In

Why are the March exams creating a dilemma for Indian students

According to students, universities in Iran have not announced any postponement or alternative arrangements for examinations despite the evolving situation.

This has left students with a difficult choice: either remain in the country to complete their exams or leave and risk losing months of academic progress.

Several students, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, said the lack of clarity from institutions has added to stress and uncertainty.

What are students saying about safety and anxiety

Indian students in Iran say anxiety levels have risen in recent weeks, even though daily life continues and commercial flights are still operational. Students said families back home are worried, and many are closely monitoring developments.

Students stressed that while there is no immediate disruption to routine activities, uncertainty about how the situation may unfold is causing concern among both students and their families.

Has the Indian government been approached for help

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has taken up the issue with the central government. The association has written to Narendra Modi, requesting intervention to safeguard students’ academic interests.

AIMSA has urged the Government of India to engage with Iranian authorities and universities to explore options such as the postponement of exams or flexibility for students who wish to return home temporarily.

Are students seeking evacuation from Iran

Student representatives have clarified that there is no demand for evacuation at this stage. Mohammad Momin Khan, President of AIMSA’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, said the request is focused on diplomatic support to ensure academic schedules are adjusted if required.

He emphasised that students want solutions that allow them to prioritise safety without jeopardising their education.

Families of students in India are closely following developments and hoping for clear guidance in the coming days. For now, many students remain in a wait-and-watch mode, trying to balance exam preparation with growing concerns about safety and uncertainty surrounding the broader situation in the region.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Science Exam on February 25 (Wednesday) 2026: Important Tips And Revision Strategy For Scoring High Marks

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: All India Medical Students Associationindian students in iranIndian students stranded in IranIndian students studying in Iran

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam on February 25 (Wednesday) 2026: Important Tips And Revision Strategy For Scoring High Marks

AFCAT 1 2026 Result: When and Where to Check IAF Scorecard Direct Result Link Here

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Constable Operator Notification Out for 933 Posts, Check Eligibility, How To Apply

Agilemania Leads the Shift Toward AI-First Agile Upskilling In 2026

BPSC Announces 173 Civil Judge Vacancies for 2026, Application Process Starts February 25

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return
Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return
Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return
Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

QUICK LINKS