Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Indian students studying in Iran have raised concerns about their ability to return home amid an uncertain security situation, as their university examinations are scheduled to begin in March.

Many students say they wish to travel back to India as a precaution, but are constrained by academic commitments that could cost them an entire academic year if missed.

A significant number of these students are enrolled in medical programmes at Iranian universities.

Why are the March exams creating a dilemma for Indian students

According to students, universities in Iran have not announced any postponement or alternative arrangements for examinations despite the evolving situation.

This has left students with a difficult choice: either remain in the country to complete their exams or leave and risk losing months of academic progress.

Several students, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir, said the lack of clarity from institutions has added to stress and uncertainty.

What are students saying about safety and anxiety

Indian students in Iran say anxiety levels have risen in recent weeks, even though daily life continues and commercial flights are still operational. Students said families back home are worried, and many are closely monitoring developments.

Students stressed that while there is no immediate disruption to routine activities, uncertainty about how the situation may unfold is causing concern among both students and their families.

Has the Indian government been approached for help

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has taken up the issue with the central government. The association has written to Narendra Modi, requesting intervention to safeguard students’ academic interests.

AIMSA has urged the Government of India to engage with Iranian authorities and universities to explore options such as the postponement of exams or flexibility for students who wish to return home temporarily.

Are students seeking evacuation from Iran

Student representatives have clarified that there is no demand for evacuation at this stage. Mohammad Momin Khan, President of AIMSA’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, said the request is focused on diplomatic support to ensure academic schedules are adjusted if required.

He emphasised that students want solutions that allow them to prioritise safety without jeopardising their education.

Families of students in India are closely following developments and hoping for clear guidance in the coming days. For now, many students remain in a wait-and-watch mode, trying to balance exam preparation with growing concerns about safety and uncertainty surrounding the broader situation in the region.

(With Inputs from ANI)

