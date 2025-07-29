Home > Entertainment > Eddie Murphy Confirms Shrek 5, Also Reveals Donkey Spin-Off In The Works: We Are Still In The Booth

Eddie Murphy confirmed Shrek 5 is in production and revealed a Donkey spin-off is set to begin filming in September. The solo film will explore Donkey’s life with his dragon wife and hybrid kids. Fans can expect the Donkey movie in three years as Murphy continues to voice the iconic character.

Eddie Murphy, during a recent interview promoting his film The Pickup, unintentionally set the internet buzzing with updates on the Shrek universe.

At 64, Murphy still seems deeply invested in the franchise. He confirmed that work on Shrek 5 is well underway, even mentioning that he’s currently recording lines for the film. But the real headline? There’s a Donkey spin-off in the pipeline.

According to Murphy, production on the Donkey movie kicks off in September, and fans can expect it to hit screens in about three years. Shrek 5, meanwhile, has already been in production for two years.

Murphy gave a few teasers about the Donkey film’s plot, comparing it to the solo Puss in Boots movies. This time, Donkey takes center stage, complete with his dragon wife and their half-dragon, half-donkey children. Murphy described the story as genuinely funny, promising something special for longtime fans.

DreamWorks hasn’t officially announced the Donkey project yet, but after the runaway success of Puss in Boots and its sequel, a solo Donkey film feels like a logical next move.

Murphy’s connection to the franchise runs deep—he’s voiced Donkey since the original Shrek hit theaters in 2001, a role that quickly became iconic for its wit and heart.

Outside the world of fairy tales, Murphy is gearing up for the August 6 release of The Pickup on Prime Video. Directed by Tim Story and co-starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, the film follows two armored truck drivers whose routine jobs spiral out of control after they’re targeted by a criminal mastermind.

