Home > Entertainment > "I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You': Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

"I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You': Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave 2025, Dia Mirza described motherhood as her “game-changing moment” that transformed her empathy and worldview. She also issued a stark warning about plastic pollution infiltrating human bodies, revealing, “One teaspoon of plastic is being found in the human brain.”

Dia Mirza warns of plastic’s hidden health threat, urges action on conservation, and shares motherhood’s impact at We Women Want Conclave 2025. Photo/NewsX.
Dia Mirza warns of plastic’s hidden health threat, urges action on conservation, and shares motherhood’s impact at We Women Want Conclave 2025. Photo/NewsX.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 8, 2025 20:01:00 IST

Dia Mirza, acclaimed actor, producer, and environmental activist, delivered a sobering message on the invisible crisis of plastic pollution threatening human health at the NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025. Drawing on recent scientific findings, she revealed, “one teaspoon of plastic is being found in the human brain. Plastic particles have reached the bloodstream of babies. It’s found in placenta.”

Her urgent appeal to audiences was clear, “It’s something that we can so easily avoid when avoidable. So I hope many more of us can avoid single-use plastics.”

Dia Mirza on Plastic Pollution: The Hidden Threat Inside Our Bodies

Dia outlined how microscopic plastic particles have now infiltrated human biology itself, highlighting a dire, often overlooked dimension of the environmental crisis.

When asked about a superpower she wants to possess, Dia said, “I’d like to clean up all the plastic in our world… just make it all disappear and make sure that none of it enters our lives or our homes or our natural environments anymore.”

“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Dia Mirza on Environmental Protection

Dia’s commitment to environmental causes stems from years of firsthand engagement with forest conservation and frontline wildlife protection efforts. Recalling a defining moment in a Madhya Pradesh forest, she described witnessing the hardships faced by forest guards, “They walk hundreds of miles sometimes bare feet with something as basic as just a stick, a lathi, with such meager means and invisible support.”

To Dia, forest protectors are modern-day guardians of humanity’s essential resources: “What they are protecting is what ensures that we have water to drink, we have food to eat, we have breathable air.”

“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Urban Realities and Population Pressures Intensify the Crisis

Dia emphasized the unsustainable pressure on India’s natural resources amid rapid urbanization and demographic growth. “India is the largest population in the world living on a very tiny geographical land mass,” she noted. “Only 2.5% of our geographical land is left as dense forest, and this 2.5% is what is securing our water, our air, our soil, regulating our climate.”

This stark reality, she warned, demands urgent and collective efforts,“there are so many of us who need all of this, and we just don’t have enough people doing more to protect what we need to.”

“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Dia Mirza Says Mindset is Evolving But Gaps Remain

While acknowledging increased environmental awareness, Dia cautioned that participation in conservation remains insufficient. “We have far more people understanding the connection between environmental health and human health. Do we have as much participation as is required to truly conserve and preserve what is left? No.”

She called attention to government initiatives like Mission LiFE, which aim to drive behavioral change, but observed, “I don’t know if enough people are accessing these opportunities and really making good of them.”

Dia Mirza on How Motherhood Transformed Her

Dia also reflected on the transformative impact of motherhood, which she described as her “game-changing moment.” She explained, “I think I had a cellular shift. I’m able to empathize more deeply and care much, much more and value what I have so much more than I perhaps ever did.”

Highlighting solidarity in the entertainment industry, Dia spoke of a powerful women’s group she belongs to, “we’re nine really powerful, strong, extraordinary women. Each of us kind of look up to each other and are inspired by one another.”

As a producer, Dia emphasized her openness to storytelling across formats, “we’re medium agnostic. We want to be able to just tell stories that we care deeply about.” She noted that many of her recent projects have organically been women-led, signaling a positive trend in content creation.

“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

Rapid Fire With Dia Mirza

The conversation ended on a lively note with Dia Mirza engaging in a rapid-fire round that offered a glimpse of her personal preferences and aspirations beyond her public advocacy.

Last holiday: “I was in Himachal with my children and my family.”

Mountains or beaches: “I love both equally. As long as it’s a natural environment, I’m happy.”

Favorite cuisine: “Anything cooked at home.”

Favorite co-star: “Ishita from Kaafir.”

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

Also Read: We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Dia Mirza Calls For A Plastic-Free Planet

Tags: Dia MirzaShakti Awards 2025We Women Want 2025

“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

"I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You': Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025
“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025
“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025
“I Had a Cellular Shift, My Answer Might Surprise You’: Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Game-Changing Moment | NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025

