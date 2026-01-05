‘They Cannot Do Without Bollywood’: Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’ At Wedding, Internet Reacts Watch Viral Video

The cultural bond between India and Pakistan is frequently strongest in the common appreciation of cinema and music. A lately held colorful festival in Pakistan suddenly became very popular and widespread on social media, showcasing the performance of a group of women who were dancing full of energy to the song Shararat from the movie Dhurandhar.

The dancers wearing beautiful traditional lehengas and overflowing with happiness performed synchronized movements that could compete with a movie set’s professional dance crew.

The clip is a very touching reminder that even though there are political borders, Bollywood’s rhythmic pulse still remains the undisputed soul of South Asian celebrations, thus proving that music often reaches the places where people cannot go.

Bollywood Influence

Indian music in movies has a stronghold in Pakistan’s social circles, and it is not just a fad but rather a cultural phenomenon. The observers argue that Bollywood songs are bringing a combination of past and present that appeals to everyone and therefore are widely celebrated.

The ladies who performed the song Shararat were not only dancing to an alien melody but also to the common heritage of language and aesthetics. As for the people on the internet who commented on the video, one pointed out that the accuracy of the dance implies several hours of hard work, thus showing that the performances during the “Mehndi” and “Baraat” ceremonies are highly appreciated.

Their mindset is keep criticising the movie while dance on their popular songs at functions. Have they run out of their own songs to dance on? Hypocrisy much? — Dakshita Matta Editor (@matta_dakshita) January 5, 2026







Viral Resonance

The internet and social media have taken local wedding events to international levels, and the discussions about them online were very polemic and admiring. The video that went viral was uploaded first on Instagram and then on X, and the comments below it turned into a mix of different opinions where a lot of people were saying the same thing: that “They cannot live without Bollywood.”

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026





Critics, however, are demanding more attention be given to the indigenous culture and folk music. Still, to a very large extent, the public applauded the artistic skill involved.

The “viral resonance” of the particular performance is an indicator of the fact that Western music dubbed Bollywood’s “item songs” is for maximum impact entertainment, and thus, they are the number one choice among young Pakistanis for floor takeover.

