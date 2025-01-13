In her post, Dar explained that although YouTube generates more views for her STEM videos, the ad revenue she earns per million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher.

Zara Dar, a YouTuber who gained attention for quitting her PhD to pursue a career as an adult content creator on OnlyFans, has revealed an unexpected twist in her content strategy. In a recent post, she shared that she has been uploading her STEM-focused videos to both YouTube and Pornhub and surprisingly earns more from the adult video platform.

Higher Earnings on Pornhub Despite Fewer Views

In her post, Dar explained that although YouTube generates more views for her STEM videos, the ad revenue she earns per million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher.

She shared that while her video on neural networks had almost a million views on YouTube, it earned only $340 in ad revenue. In contrast, the same video on Pornhub, with just 32,000 views, earned her $1,000.

LinkedIn Account Blocked After Viral Post

The comparison of ad revenues between the two platforms went viral, leading to unexpected consequences for Dar. She reported that her LinkedIn account was blocked after sharing the post comparing her earnings from YouTube and Pornhub.

In a follow-up post on X, Dar expressed frustration, noting that her account was blocked without prior warning after the post garnered attention from top influencers on the platform.

Career Shift from Academia to Adult Content Creation

In December, Zara Dar made headlines when she announced her decision to leave her PhD program and focus on her OnlyFans career. She cited the financial viability of OnlyFans and the freedom it provided from the limitations of academia as key factors in her decision.

Despite the shift, Dar has continued to upload educational content, including STEM videos, on both platforms.

