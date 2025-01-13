Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

In her post, Dar explained that although YouTube generates more views for her STEM videos, the ad revenue she earns per million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher.

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Zara Dar, a YouTuber who gained attention for quitting her PhD to pursue a career as an adult content creator on OnlyFans, has revealed an unexpected twist in her content strategy. In a recent post, she shared that she has been uploading her STEM-focused videos to both YouTube and Pornhub and surprisingly earns more from the adult video platform.

Higher Earnings on Pornhub Despite Fewer Views

In her post, Dar explained that although YouTube generates more views for her STEM videos, the ad revenue she earns per million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher.

She shared that while her video on neural networks had almost a million views on YouTube, it earned only $340 in ad revenue. In contrast, the same video on Pornhub, with just 32,000 views, earned her $1,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zara Dar (@zara.darz)

LinkedIn Account Blocked After Viral Post

The comparison of ad revenues between the two platforms went viral, leading to unexpected consequences for Dar. She reported that her LinkedIn account was blocked after sharing the post comparing her earnings from YouTube and Pornhub.

In a follow-up post on X, Dar expressed frustration, noting that her account was blocked without prior warning after the post garnered attention from top influencers on the platform.

Career Shift from Academia to Adult Content Creation

In December, Zara Dar made headlines when she announced her decision to leave her PhD program and focus on her OnlyFans career. She cited the financial viability of OnlyFans and the freedom it provided from the limitations of academia as key factors in her decision.

Despite the shift, Dar has continued to upload educational content, including STEM videos, on both platforms.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

Filed under

OnlyFans Trending news zara dar

Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel: Boost To National Infrastructure And Security

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

“Mediclaim Reimbursement To Be Deducted From Accident Compensation”: Karnataka HC

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Delhi HC Rejects Appeal Of NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir Against Denial Of Bail

Entertainment

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox