Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Zakir Khan: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be stepping away from live performances for several years, citing health concerns and personal reasons. The announcement was made during a recent show in Hyderabad and comes amid his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.

The revelation marks a major pause in Khan’s career after nearly a decade of relentless touring and back-to-back live shows across India and overseas.

‘Going On A Long, Long Break’

A video from the Hyderabad performance, now widely shared online, shows Zakir addressing the audience with an emotional message. “I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030,” he said, adding that the hiatus could last three to five years.

😨 Zakir Khan announced Long break of 3-4 yr , Due to some health and personal reasons ! 🥺😨 We will probably see him directly in 2028-29 ! Which is too long …😨🥺 We will miss you Zakir bhai ❣️@Zakirism #zakirkhan pic.twitter.com/c1SX7kGNLb — Times of Trolls (@HQoftrolls) January 20, 2026

Explaining his decision, the comedian said the break is necessary to focus on his health and address other aspects of life. He also thanked fans for their continued support, calling the audience present that night “very close to my heart.”

Instagram Message Hints At Finality

Zakir later reinforced the announcement through Instagram Stories after landing in Dubai. “Every show is a celebration till June 20,” he wrote, urging fans to attend upcoming performances as he would not be able to visit many cities this time.

This man is at the peak of his career. Ask anyone who India’s best Hindi comedian is—Zakir Khan will be on every list. He’s done web series, TV, stand-up, international tours, even ads. Now imagine: he’s decided to take a 5-year break from all of it. He’s not well. His health… pic.twitter.com/t142XLx3UZ — Rajesh Pattanayak (@imrajpattanayak) January 20, 2026

So you’re telling me I witnessed Zakir Khan’s Last show before his big break?😭 BHAI RODUNGI pic.twitter.com/bfM2QLZrtg — WannabeRachelGreen (@bhangay_ridhima) January 19, 2026

Mental health in men should be taken more seriously. Men themselves are making fun of him instead of highlighting that men too have their own set of battles they fight every day. If #ZakirKhan is taking that long of a break why not pray for whatever is going on in his life… pic.twitter.com/Z5wVhP7pRK — |’𝐑Ø𝐋𝐄𝐗’|🚩 (@RolexPandat) January 21, 2026

The message suggested that the remaining shows on the tour will be among his last before the extended hiatus begins.

Health Struggles Behind The Decision

This is not the first time Zakir Khan has spoken about the physical toll of constant touring. Last year, he revealed that he had been unwell for over a year due to an exhausting schedule that included multiple shows a day, sleepless nights, early-morning flights and irregular meals.

“I absolutely love being on stage, but touring like this is not healthy,” he had written, adding that despite being advised to slow down, he continued performing because it felt necessary at the time.

He said the upcoming break was unavoidable and had been medically advised after recording his next special.

Final Leg Of The Tour

As the Papa Yaar tour nears its end, Zakir has urged fans to treat the remaining shows as special occasions. With no additional dates planned and a long hiatus ahead, the current run is being seen as a farewell of sorts, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fans across social media have reacted with concern, support and gratitude, wishing the comedian well as he prepares to step away from the spotlight.

