Home > Entertainment > Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Zakir Khan: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be stepping away from live performances for several years, citing health concerns and personal reasons. The announcement was made during a recent show in Hyderabad and comes amid his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.

Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral (Image Credits: Instagram)
Zakir Khan Announces Long Break From Comedy Over Health Reasons; Fans React As Video Goes Viral (Image Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 21, 2026 11:36:03 IST

Zakir Khan: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will be stepping away from live performances for several years, citing health concerns and personal reasons. The announcement was made during a recent show in Hyderabad and comes amid his ongoing Papa Yaar tour.

The revelation marks a major pause in Khan’s career after nearly a decade of relentless touring and back-to-back live shows across India and overseas.

‘Going On A Long, Long Break’

A video from the Hyderabad performance, now widely shared online, shows Zakir addressing the audience with an emotional message. “I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030,” he said, adding that the hiatus could last three to five years.

Explaining his decision, the comedian said the break is necessary to focus on his health and address other aspects of life. He also thanked fans for their continued support, calling the audience present that night “very close to my heart.”

Instagram Message Hints At Finality

Zakir later reinforced the announcement through Instagram Stories after landing in Dubai. “Every show is a celebration till June 20,” he wrote, urging fans to attend upcoming performances as he would not be able to visit many cities this time.

The message suggested that the remaining shows on the tour will be among his last before the extended hiatus begins.

Health Struggles Behind The Decision

This is not the first time Zakir Khan has spoken about the physical toll of constant touring. Last year, he revealed that he had been unwell for over a year due to an exhausting schedule that included multiple shows a day, sleepless nights, early-morning flights and irregular meals.

“I absolutely love being on stage, but touring like this is not healthy,” he had written, adding that despite being advised to slow down, he continued performing because it felt necessary at the time.

He said the upcoming break was unavoidable and had been medically advised after recording his next special.

Final Leg Of The Tour

As the Papa Yaar tour nears its end, Zakir has urged fans to treat the remaining shows as special occasions. With no additional dates planned and a long hiatus ahead, the current run is being seen as a farewell of sorts, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fans across social media have reacted with concern, support and gratitude, wishing the comedian well as he prepares to step away from the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 11:36 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Stand-up Comedian Zakir KhanZakir Khan

