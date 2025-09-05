Breaking: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health Condition Worsens, Rushed To Fortis Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s health has turned worse. He has been rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The Chief Minister of Punjab is accompanied by his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann. For further treatment, the Punjab CM will be admitted to the isolation ICU. A cabinet meeting was scheduled for today (September 5, 2025) but it was cancelled. No official reason has been given for the cancellation of the meeting. Due to the illness, the Punjab CM was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to the flood-affected areas on Thursday, 4th September, 2025. The Punjab’s chief minister had been unwell and was down with fever, as reported in the PTI.

Punjab CM was diagnosed with sickness in 2024 as well

This is not the first instance when the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, fell ill. In 2024, he was diagnosed with infection leptospirosis. A health bulletin issued by hospital had said that Mr Mann was given antibiotics, and his vitals were “completely stable”.

For those who don’t know, Leptospirosis is an illness caused by an infection by the bacteria Leptospira. People can get infected with this bacteria through abrasions or even the skin cuts, through the eyes, nose and mouth as well. Leptospirosis is one of the zoonotic diseases. This means that it is transmitted between animals and humans. The infections can also be transmitted through-

If a direct contact has been established with pee (urine) or the reproductive fluids from infected animals.

A contact has been recorded with contaminated water or soil.

If the person eats or drinks contaminated food or water.

Who is most at risk for leptospirosis?

People can be diagnosed with leptospirosis irrespective of their location. However, this disease is the most common in tropical areas and warmer climates with lots of rainfall recorded every year.

