Home > India > 'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health

'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health

Regarding the health of the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has told ANI that the Punjab CM is currently fine.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credit- x.com/BhagwantMann)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credit- x.com/BhagwantMann)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 6, 2025 21:51:53 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s health had deteriorated on September 5, Friday. Accompanied by his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, he was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Now, on 6th September, Saturday, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema met the Punjab CM in the hospital and shared health updates with the media. In an interaction with the ANI, Mr. Cheema said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was ill for the past two to three days, and he was hospitalised last night. He added, “We met him at the hospital, and he is currently fine. Doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for 2-3 more days. He will provide compensation to the people affected by floods.”

Punjab’s cabinet meeting was cancelled on September 5, 2025 

The cabinet meeting of Punjab was scheduled to happen on September 5, 2025. It was cancelled but no official reason was given for the cancellation. According to the PTI, the Punjab CM was unwell and was down with fever. Due to the illness, he was also not able to go with AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to the flood-affected areas on Thursday, 4th September 2025. 

The Punjab CM suffered sickness in 2024

The Chief Minister of Punjab had fallen ill previously as well in 2024 when he was diagnosed with infection leptospirosis. Hospital had issued a health bulletin which said that Bhagwant Mann was given antibiotics, and his vitals were “completely stable”.  

What is known till date about leptospirosis?

An illness caused by the bacteria Leptospira is called Leptospirosis. People can be infected with this bacteria through abrasions or even the skin cuts. Other ways through which the people can be infected with the bacteria Leptospira is through the eyes, nose and mouth. Leptospirosis is one of the zoonotic diseases.

Also read: Breaking: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health Condition Worsens, Rushed To Fortis Mohali

Tags: Punjab CM Bhagwant MannPunjab CM healthPunjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health

'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health
'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health
'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health
'He Is Currently Fine..': Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Health

