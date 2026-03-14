LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > India > LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

Amid rising concerns over fuel supplies due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry has reassured citizens that India has sufficient crude oil stocks. However, the government has warned people against panic LPG bookings as demand surges sharply.

India has enough crude oil and fuel stocks, govt says; warns against panic LPG bookings as demand rises amid West Asia war. Photo: ANI.
India has enough crude oil and fuel stocks, govt says; warns against panic LPG bookings as demand rises amid West Asia war. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 14, 2026 18:35:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports.

“As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available,” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

She further stated that domestic production is meeting the country’s needs.

“We produce enough petrol and diesel in the country according to our requirements, and therefore there is no need for us to import them,” Sharma added.

On natural gas, the official said the government is encouraging commercial consumers facing disruptions in LPG supply to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

“In this direction, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) held meetings with several CGD operators and advised them to provide immediate PNG connections to commercial consumers wherever possible,” she said.

Sharma noted that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

“Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported,” she said.

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven.
“Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking,” Sharma said.

Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, “I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone.”

On commercial LPG cylinders, Sharma said the government has decided to ensure supply to commercial consumers as well, following discussions with state governments.

“There was considerable discussion regarding commercial cylinders, and after that it was decided that some LPG should also be supplied to commercial consumers,” she said.

She added that commercial cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state governments to prioritise consumers. “Distribution of commercial cylinders has started in about 29 states and union territories, and consumers have received them,” Sharma said.

Highlighting the progress in digital services, Sharma said most LPG bookings are already happening online but the government aims to increase the share further.

“Online booking is currently about 84 per cent, but it needs to improve to almost 100 per cent,” she said.
The government has also intensified enforcement actions to prevent black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

“Raids are being conducted continuously, and surprise inspections are being carried out on an ongoing basis to curb black marketing and hoarding,” Sharma said.

“There are several states where joint teams comprising state officials and oil marketing companies have been formed; these teams have also conducted inspections and raids,” she added.

Providing details of enforcement actions, Sharma said, “For instance, in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, joint teams carried out surprise inspections and raids. Furthermore, in Uttar Pradesh as well, surprise inspections were conducted at approximately 1,400 locations.”

She added that strict action has been taken in several cases.

“Around 20 FIRs have been registered, several individuals have been taken into custody, and prosecution proceedings have been initiated against approximately 19 people. Similarly, raids have also been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Karnataka,” Sharma said.

She also said additional measures have been taken to support businesses facing fuel supply challenges in the National Capital Region.

“We apprised you yesterday of several measures undertaken in this regard; continuing in this sequence, the Commission for Air Quality Management has issued a new order permitting the temporary use of biomass-derived pellets–specifically Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) pellets–as a substitute for natural gas by industries, hotels, restaurants, and other enterprises within the NCR region for a period of one month,” Sharma said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: LPG Relief: Iran Allows 2 Indian Vessels Carrying Gas Equal To 60 Lakh Cylinders Through Strait Of Hormuz | What It Means For India

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 6:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: energy crisisIran US WarLPGLPG crisisLPG PricePetroleum Ministry

RELATED News

Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

Flyers Take Note: After IndiGo And Air India, Akasa Air Tickets To Get Costlier From March 15 As Fuel Surcharge Is Added Amid Middle East Turmoil- Check Price Details

Gym Santosh Murder Convict Aluva Athul Hacked To Death In Kollam In Brutal Gang Attack; Video Captured On CCTV

‘What Is Next For India?’ Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Drops Big Hint At NXT Summit 2026, Says PM Modi Already Has The Answer

Big Relief For Sonam Wangchuk: Centre Revokes NSA Detention After Months In Jodhpur Jail Following Ladakh Protests – What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Where Is Yair Netanyahu? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Missing From Public For Days As Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Is Dead

What Ballistic Missiles Does North Korea Have? From Hwasong-11 To 15,000-km Hwasong-17, Inside Kim Jong Un’s Rocket Arsenal After Latest Launches

18 Injury Marks, Electric Shocks, Severe Beatings: Lucknow Father And Stepmother Torture 4-Year-Old To Death, Evidence Of Brutal Abuse Found On Body

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down as Delhi Capitals Mentor; Viral Hindi Tweet Prompts Fans to Say ‘Give This Man an Aadhaar Card’

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Barista Café opens at Yatharth Hospital in Faridabad; Designed to serve high-quality coffee, snacks, and fresh beverages

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings
LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings
LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings
LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

QUICK LINKS