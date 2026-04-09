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Home > India News > No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

Neeraj Mittal said India’s LPG supply remains stable despite global tensions, with shipments continuing smoothly through the Strait of Hormuz. He assured that there is no shortage, with domestic supply at full capacity, while the government continues to monitor the situation and focus on strengthening long-term energy security.

No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 9, 2026 16:45:21 IST

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No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday assured that India’s LPG supply remains steady despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. He said shipments are continuing smoothly through the Strait of Hormuz, with no disruption reported.

Speaking to the media, Mittal clarified that there is no shortage of LPG and domestic supply is functioning at full capacity. He noted that around 70% of packed LPG has already been distributed, while any minor local supply issues are routine and managed regularly.

He added that vessel movement has not been affected, with ships arriving on schedule and no delays in crossing the Strait. The government, he said, is keeping a close watch on the situation and will take necessary steps if required.

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Mittal also highlighted that the recent West Asia tensions underline the need to strengthen energy security and plan for adverse situations. He pointed out that nearly 90% of India’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a crucial route.

India sources crude oil from 41 countries, natural gas from 30, and LPG from 13, reflecting efforts to diversify supply. He emphasised that the government is focused on ensuring uninterrupted gas availability while reducing risks from global disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, along with Indraprastha Gas Limited, organised a two-day conference discussing energy security, infrastructure needs, and the growing role of natural gas in India’s energy mix.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Tags: crude import route indiagas supply stabilityglobal tensions impact fuelIndia energy securityindraprastha gas limited eventlpg supply indianatural gas demand indianeeraj mittal statementpngrb conferencestrait of hormuz shipments

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No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz

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No LPG Shortage in India? Neeraj Mittal Says Supply Stable as Vessels Continue via Hormuz
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