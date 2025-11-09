LIVE TV
Rape Case Heat: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Escapes To Australia Amid Proclaimed Offender Proceedings

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape, cheating and intimidation, has reportedly fled to Australia despite a Look-Out Circular. A Patiala court has initiated proclaimed offender proceedings after he skipped multiple summons.

Rape-accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. (Screengrab: X/@Gagan4344)
Rape-accused AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. (Screengrab: X/@Gagan4344)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 9, 2025 14:51:59 IST

In a major shock for the Punjab Police and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, rape-accused MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has reportedly fled to Australia, even as a Look-Out Circular (LOC) and proclaimed offender proceedings are underway against him.

Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanaur (Patiala), has been absconding for more than two months after a Zirakpur-based woman filed a rape case against him. The complaint, registered on September 1, accuses the legislator of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC have been invoked.

Appears in Australian interview, confirms stay abroad

Despite police search operations, Pathanmajra appeared in a video interview on an Australia-based Punjabi web channel, confirming he is in Australia.
 “I will return to my constituency only after getting bail… Currently, I am not in touch with any political party,” he said, claiming the case against him is fabricated and linked to his “fallout” with AAP’s Delhi leadership.

Proclaimed Offender Proceedings Underway

According to Patiala Police, a Look-Out Circular had already been issued to prevent him from leaving the country. However, he allegedly first crossed into a neighbouring country and then flew to Australia.

A local Patiala court has initiated proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings under Section 82 CrPC. The proclamation notice was pasted outside his residence after he repeatedly failed to appear before the investigating team.
 Police sources say that a notice directed him to appear by November 12, failing which further legal action would be taken.

The Case: Woman alleges sexual exploitation, deception

The complainant alleges that Pathanmajra misrepresented himself as divorced before entering into a relationship. She claims he continued sexual exploitation, sent obscene material, and later married in 2021 while already being married.

MLA escaped moments before arrest

On September 2, Pathanmajra allegedly fled from a relative’s residence in Karnal, Haryana, minutes before a Punjab Police team arrived. The police even deployed the Anti-Gangster Task Force to trace him, but without success.

MLA accuses AAP leadership of targeting him

In a video released earlier from an undisclosed location, the MLA claimed he was being targeted for questioning AAP’s top leadership and raising concerns about Punjab’s water and flood management.

“My only fault is that I raised Punjab’s water issue… freedom of speech is being curtailed,” he alleged.

Opposition slams AAP; police face heat

The episode has sparked backlash from Opposition leaders, who accuse the AAP government of shielding its MLA. Meanwhile, police face questions over how Pathanmajra managed to leave India despite an active LOC.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS