What are National Sports Governance and Anti-Doping Amendment Bills 2025? Passed In The Rajya Sabha

What are National Sports Governance and Anti-Doping Amendment Bills 2025? Passed In The Rajya Sabha

National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 have been passed in the Rajya Sabha. These bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha as well on August 11, 2025 and now will be sent to the President Draupadi Murmu for her assent.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo Credit- @mansukhmandviya)
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo Credit- @mansukhmandviya)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 12, 2025 19:01:18 IST

National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 have been passed in the Rajya Sabha. These bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha as well on August 11, 2025 and now will be sent to the President Draupadi Murmu for her assent. This space articulates information regarding both bills. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 a “significant reform” in the field of sports in India since the country gained independence. 

What do we know about the National Sports Governance Bill 2025?

The objectives of the National Sports Governance Bill are to recognise and regulate national sports bodies. The creation of the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, and separate sports federations for each designated sport, all affiliated with their respective international bodies have been proposed in this bill. Also, as reported in PTI, all the recognized sports organizations, which are dependent on the government funding and support will be covered under the Right To Information Act, 2005 “with respect to the exercise of its functions, duties and powers.” There will be an executive committee of up to 15 members, including at least two outstanding sportspersons and four women, in each national body. A National Sports Tribunal has also been proposed to handle sports-related disputes quickly.

What do we know about the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025?

The aim of the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025 is to bring anti-doping rules in line with global standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This amendment will strengthen the independence of the National Anti-Doping Agency. National Anti-Doping Agency, India is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. This autonomous body implements the Anti-Doping Program in India. It works towards promoting clean sport practices across the country.

Also read: From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025

Tags: Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025National Sports Governance Bill 2025President Draupadi Murmu

