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Home > Regionals News > Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch

Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch

A rare tornado jammu was spotted in Akhnoor for about 10 minutes, shocking locals and marking what is believed to be the first such event in the region’s history.

10-Minute Tornado in Jammu’s Akhnoor Stuns Locals (images: X)
10-Minute Tornado in Jammu’s Akhnoor Stuns Locals (images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 11, 2026 21:06:38 IST

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Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch

According to local reports, residents of Jammu’s Akhnoor were recently shocked by an unusual occurrence, a tornado formed on the ground in jammu from the sky and lasted approximately 10 minutes. The event is now circulating widely on social media, with many people stating that this was the first known tornado in the Akhnoor area.

Witnesses say that the tornado appeared suddenly & was visible for approximately ten minutes. The tornado was visible to many local residents as they recorded video of the tornado as it spun and lifted debris off the ground. The tornado also lifted up dust into the air as it moved across the open land near the Akhnoor area.

Tornado Jammu shocks locals as rare twister seen in akhnoor

Many residents watched and were amazed at the sight of a tornado that lasted for ten minutes, as tornado activity is extremely rare in this region. Several residents commented on social media that they had never before witnessed a tornado in person, and that the event was unlike anything they had previously seen in Akhnoor or surrounding areas.

Tornado in Jammu went viral through social media as videos were shared throughout different platforms showing a distinct funnel shape of tornado as it moved along various landscapes, leaving many people awestruck by the sight.

Tornado Jammu lasts 10 minutes and becomes first such event

Reports also stressed that this was likely the first time such a weather event had been recorded in the region. One update said it was the “first such event in the region’s history,” making it even more significant for locals and weather observers alike.

Tornado Jammu videos go viral as people capture rare moment

Tornado videos from Jammu were shared by many residents capturing the unique moment of becoming an eyewitness to a tornado for many. Some of the local residents feared for their safety, others videoed the experience on their cell phones showing viewers the rotating motion of the tornado along with the tremendous amount of dust that was created within the environment of the tornado.

The video evidence shows that tornado was in constant movement with visible rotation and debris being carried into the air and rising to into a large amount of dust. No reports of significant damage appeared on any of the first reports of this occurrence but visuals will demonstrate the ferocity of the winds that was occurring during this event.

Unprecedented weather in Jammu, due to a tornado

Unprecedented tornado activity in Jammu has generated local and international dialogue about climate change and its impact on Jammu’s weather patterns. Due to the fact that tornadoes are an extremely unusual weather event in the region of Jammu, the congregation of countless hours of tornado research and unaided observational reports of local witnesses could lead to an increased stigma associated with tornadoes as they pertain more recently to Jammu as a developing area.

Additionally, the tornado provided individuals living in the area of Jammu with an opportunity to interact with a rare, natural, and powerful phenomenon that changed what began as a normal day into something remarkable.

Also Read: Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch    

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Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch
Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch
Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch
Jammu Sees Its First Ever Tornado In Akhnoor, 10-Minute Twister Leaves Residents Shocked; Video Goes Viral – Watch

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