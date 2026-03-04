LIVE TV
EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, J&K bowling coach Krishna Kumar opens up on ending the team’s 67-year Ranji Trophy drought, his emotional journey, and the challenges behind Jammu and Kashmir’s historic 2026 title win.

March 4, 2026

A 67-year wait finally ended as Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2026. In the final against Karnataka in Hubli, J&K posted a massive 584 in the first innings, before bowling the opposition out for 293 to take a decisive lead. The side then finished at 342/4 before stumps on Day 5, with the match ending in a draw — handing J&K the Ranji Trophy based on the first-innings advantage.

But the historic triumph was the result of years of perseverance and quiet belief. From players to support staff, the journey has been filled with challenges and doubts. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, J&K bowling coach Krishna Kumar opened up about the emotional victory, the team’s difficult journey, and the rise of pace spearhead Auqib Nabi, who played a crucial role in the title-winning campaign.

A Historic Moment

“For a coach working in India, I don’t think there can be a better feeling than this — winning a trophy for the first time in 67 years. J&K has often been considered a weaker side in Indian domestic cricket, so this is a very big day for me. I’m so happy that I can’t control my emotions,” a delighted Krishna Kumar said.

“I played the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan for 15 years and captained for five. My dream back then was to win the Ranji Trophy. After retiring, I’ve been coaching for 20 years and always wanted to win a trophy. God gave it to me late, but in a historic way. I’m grateful for the respect and for the opportunity to work with such a talented team,” he added.

Kumar has been coaching for nearly two decades. Before joining J&K in 2023, he worked with the Uttarakhand team for four years. After that stint, he was looking for a new challenge and applied for roles with Goa, Kerala, Baroda and his home state, Rajasthan.

However, fate had different plans. He learned about the J&K vacancy through an acquaintance and decided to apply. His family, especially his wife, was unsure about the move due to concerns about the region.

“Like many people, I had seen on TV that there were difficulties in J&K — so naturally, there was hesitation at home. My wife initially said there was no question of going. But I told my family that you never know where an opportunity can take you.”

“When I gave the interview, the current BCCI President Mithun Manhas was part of that panel. After speaking with him, I was appointed. What has happened in the last three years is unbelievable,” he further said.

Auqib Nabi’s Rise

Auqib Nabi had an outstanding Ranji season, picking up 60 wickets. Kumar recalled the first time he saw the fast bowler.

“I first saw Aqib during the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai. I immediately felt he was special because of his wrist position — which is crucial for a fast bowler. From there, we started working seriously on his skills.”

“Cricket is a game of skills. If your skill level is below the batter’s, you’ll struggle. We worked on improving his ability to swing both ways. Now, whether it’s a left-hander or right-hander, he has answers. That’s the difference,” he explained.

Kumar believes that players in top form should be rewarded with national selection.

“When a player is in form, he should be given opportunities. Even if he doesn’t succeed immediately, top-level coaches will understand what he needs to work on. With a population of 140 crore, if we can only name two or three fast bowlers, we need better backups. Giving chances against relatively weaker opposition builds bench strength and reduces workload on main bowlers.”

Bond With Paras Dogra

Kumar also praised J&K captain Paras Dogra for his leadership. “Paras is a fantastic, down-to-earth person. His biggest strength is that he talks to everyone at their level. That’s important in leadership.”

“Our bonding has been very good. He respects the inputs I give, and sometimes when we’ve had different views, we’ve discussed and resolved them. He has done a fantastic job as captain,” he added.

Injury Setbacks Before the Final

J&K faced injury problems just before the final and had to make last-minute changes. Opener Qamran Iqbal, who was in Delhi, travelled to the venue on the morning of the match. He scored only six in the first innings but came back strongly with a brilliant century in the second.

“We had injuries just before the match. One player hurt his disc in practice; another twisted his ankle. We had to call Qamran from Delhi. He reached at 7:30 in the morning and played the match. He couldn’t score in the first innings because he was tired, but he contributed in the second. It shows the character and commitment of the team,” Kumar concluded.

The hard work put in by the former and current cricketers and the coaching staff has finally paid off. 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:01 PM IST
