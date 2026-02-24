ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Pakistan will be up against England in their second Super 8 fixture in Pallekele on Tuesday. The PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live on TV on Star Sports Network while the fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar.

Pakistan’s first match against New Zealand was washed away due to rain as the two teams shared a point each while England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs. The England bowlers were on song as they banded out the opposition for 95 while defending 147.

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of England vs Pakistan Super 8 match.

When And Where Will England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Tuesday, February 24, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.

