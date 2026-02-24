LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: England take on Pakistan in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, with semifinal hopes on the line for both the teams. Here’s when and where to watch ENG vs PAK match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

PAK vs ENG LIVE Streaming. (Photo Credits: AFP)
PAK vs ENG LIVE Streaming. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 24, 2026 11:17:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Pakistan will be up against England in their second Super 8 fixture in Pallekele on Tuesday. The PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live on TV on Star Sports Network while the fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar. 

Pakistan’s first match against New Zealand was washed away due to rain as the two teams shared a point each while England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs. The England bowlers were on song as they banded out the opposition for 95 while defending 147. 

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of England vs Pakistan Super 8 match. 

When And Where Will England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Tuesday, February 24, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

You Might Be Interested In

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Are India Knocked Out? West Indies’ 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe Shakes Semifinal Race

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland PakistanPAK vs ENGPakistan vs Englandt20 world cup 2026t20 world cup 2026 live streaming

RELATED News

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

PAK vs ENG Weather Update: Pakistan Battle Thunderstorms And England as Rain Threat Looms Large Over T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash in Pallekele

T20 World Cup 2026: Are India Knocked Out? West Indies’ 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe Shakes Semifinal Race

WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer Shine As West Indies Thrash Zimbabwe By 107 Runs

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online
ENG vs PAK Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Pakistan vs England Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

QUICK LINKS