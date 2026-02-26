LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: “He Reminds Me of DuckDuckGo” – Fans React to Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Fifty Against Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: “He Reminds Me of DuckDuckGo” – Fans React to Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Fifty Against Zimbabwe

India opener Abhishek Sharma returned to form after he hit a brilliant half-century against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 fixture.

Abhishek Sharma scored fifty against Zimbabwe. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Abhishek Sharma scored fifty against Zimbabwe. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 26, 2026 20:35:19 IST

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: "He Reminds Me of DuckDuckGo" – Fans React to Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Fifty Against Zimbabwe

India opener Abhishek Sharma returned to form after he struck a brilliant fifty in the Super 8 fixture o the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. The hosts begin the proceedings in a dominating manner as Abhishek along with wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson provided a brisk start with a partnership of 48 for the first wicket. 

Sharma completed his fifty in 26 deliveries as Team India brought up 100 runs in just 9.1 overs. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 55 off 30. 

Samson struck 24 off 15 while Ishan Kishan chipped in with 38 off 24. India continued their aggressive display of batting and dominating Zimbabwe. It’s an important fixture for India as they need to win this as well as the next match to register a place in the semifinals.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:29 PM IST
