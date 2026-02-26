IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: “He Reminds Me of DuckDuckGo” – Fans React to Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Fifty Against Zimbabwe

India opener Abhishek Sharma returned to form after he struck a brilliant fifty in the Super 8 fixture o the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. The hosts begin the proceedings in a dominating manner as Abhishek along with wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson provided a brisk start with a partnership of 48 for the first wicket.

Sharma completed his fifty in 26 deliveries as Team India brought up 100 runs in just 9.1 overs. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 55 off 30.

A tight slap to everyone who rushed to label Abhishek Sharma a slogger after just a few bad games. He answered in the only way that truly matters with a blazing 25-ball 50. That’s how a player should respond. People conveniently forget that he has one of the highest strike… pic.twitter.com/QHR3qmPrrQ — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) February 26, 2026

Great start. Good partnership batting with Sanju taking the initiative early on giving Abhishek just a little time. Also, the presence of a right hander took away the option of bowling an off spinner up front. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2026

… and Abhishek Sharma is finally looking like (pause) Abhishek Sharma! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) February 26, 2026

Indian fans after throwing away their calculators pic.twitter.com/p9xZmOD5W1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 26, 2026

FIFTY FOR ABHISHEK SHARMA 🔥🇮🇳 A blazing half-century off just 26 balls — Abhishek Sharma brings up his first fifty of the T20 World Cup 2026 in style. The timing couldn’t be better. As the tournament heats up, the world’s No.1 batter is finding his rhythm and peaking at the… pic.twitter.com/9X51quVRnf — Satyendra Kumar Behera (@imskbehera) February 26, 2026

FIFTY FOR ABHISHEK SHARMA 🚨

Come back ho to bhai jaisa 🇮🇳🏆💯#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/NBCuLUdxbn — KALESHI TOON (@To_kaleshi) February 26, 2026

First World Cup fifty for Abhishek Sharma!

The future is here… and it’s fearless. 🚀🏏#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/di5chSHl7Q — Rishi (@Rishi192816) February 26, 2026

Samson struck 24 off 15 while Ishan Kishan chipped in with 38 off 24. India continued their aggressive display of batting and dominating Zimbabwe. It’s an important fixture for India as they need to win this as well as the next match to register a place in the semifinals.

