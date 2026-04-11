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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match

IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match

IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH: Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of IPL 2026 today at 3:30 PM. While Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Iyer headline the clash, the Indian government has intensified its crackdown on illegal betting apps under the PROGA 2025. Stay safe and check the predicted XIs and match preview here.

Punjab Kings players in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings players in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Edited By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: April 11, 2026 13:37:52 IST

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IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Online Betting Sites Tips: In match number 17 of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will battle it out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. Punjab Kings, who are placed second in the points table, with 2 wins in three matches. Their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain, which has taken their points tally to 5.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will seek to build their momentum after suffering a last-over defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous. With just one win in three matches, SRH are placed sixth in the points table.

PBKS vs SRH – Looking For Betting Suggestions For This Game?

There is no denying that this game will carry immense viewership with teams like the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad involved. However, the Indian government has already announced a crackdown on the illegal betting and gaming websites after passing the Online Gaming Act in January this year.

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According to a report, around 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, with approximately 4,900 taken down after the enactment of the Online Gaming Act.

The blocked platforms include online sports betting sites, casino apps offering games like slots, roulette, and live dealer tables, as well as betting exchanges operating as peer-to-peer marketplaces. The action also targeted Satta/Matka networks and real-money card and casino gaming apps.

Online Betting Penalties: Offering, hosting, or engaging in illegal online betting games can land you in 3 years of jail and fines up to Rs 1 crore, with 5-year jail terms for repeat offenders. Advertising or endorsing prohibited betting activities can lead to up to 2 years in prison and a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

PBKS vs SRH – Players To Watch Out For

Heinrich Klaasen has been in incredible form, accumulating 145 runs in three innings in IPL 2026 with an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 47.96. He has already achieved two fifties this season. His match-up with Yuzvendra Chahal during the middle overs is expected to be the one to watch out for.

Vijaykumar Vyshak will thrive while bowling in Chandigarh, as his variations will become more deadly with the dry pitch. The right-arm fast bowler can deliver yorkers in the final overs, which will be crucial for Punjab, particularly now that their leading pacer, Arshdeep Singh, isn’t at his best.

IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match

PBKS vs SRH Squads: 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

(with agencies’ inputs)

Disclaimer

NewsX publishes this content solely for informational purposes. No type of betting or gambling is supported, encouraged, or endorsed by us. Before engaging in any online betting activity, consumers/readers are recommended to examine their local laws, as these differ by location in India. Illegal betting can result in fines or jail time, among other legal repercussions. The activities of readers are entirely their own.

Also Read: IPL vs PSL | ‘More Movie Than Cricket…’, Former RCB Star Batter ‘Shocking’ Statement Over Indian Premier League Goes Viral | Video

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IPL 2026: Want Online Betting Sites Tips For PBKS vs SRH? How Illegal Use Of Fantasy Gaming Apps Can Land You In Jail | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Today Match
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