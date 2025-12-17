LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

Bharat Taxi Delhi Debut On January 1: Big Challenge For Ola, Uber As It Offers Fair Prices To Commuters, More Benefits For Drivers

The Bharat taxi app backed by Government of India will debut in Delhi on 1st January 2026. The government back platform will give tough competition to existing market players such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 17, 2025 17:19:24 IST

The Central government is all-set to launch the Bharat Taxi app in Delhi from 1st January 2026. The new taxi platform is expected to serve as an alternative to existing cab service providers such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido. 

The Bharat taxi app is expected to provide cab service at affordable prices for passengers who have been raising concerns over excessive fare increases on cab booking platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido etc. during peak hours. The government’s initiative aims to ensure a more transparent pricing structure, with a focus on stable fares. 



The key factor that distinguished the Bharat Taxi app from other ride-hailing platforms is its revenue model for drivers. The government will give drivers more than 80% of total fare, which is much higher than any private cab booking app. The Bharat Taxi app is expected to significantly improve the earning of drivers as many drivers complains about the high commission charged by the private platforms such as ola, uber, and Rapido. 

The new platform is expected to disrupt the market and give tough competition to existing players. More than 56,000 drivers have already registered with the upcoming app ahead of its launch. This shows the positive trend of the government app and growing acceptance among drivers. 

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:44 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

