LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC Donald Trump Massive Tariffs Warning Air Quality Index Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 07:30:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

By Liz Lee BEIJING (Reuters) -China has accused the U.S. of stealing secrets and infiltrating the country's national time centre, warning that serious breaches could have disrupted communication networks, financial systems, the power supply and the international standard time. The U.S. National Security Agency has been carrying out a cyberattack operation on the National Time Service Center over an extended period of time, China's State Security Ministry said in a statement on its WeChat account on Sunday.  The ministry said it found evidence tracing stolen data and credentials as far back as 2022, which were used to spy on the staff's mobile devices and network systems at the centre. The U.S. intelligence agency had "exploited a vulnerability" in the messaging service of a foreign smartphone brand to access staff members' devices in 2022, the ministry said, without naming the brand. The national time centre is a research institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences that generates, maintains and broadcasts China's standard time.  The ministry's investigation also found that the United States launched attacks on the centre's internal network systems and attempted to attack the high-precision ground-based timing system in 2023 and 2024. The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not address the accusations directly but said cyber actors based in China have compromised major U.S. and global telecommunications providers' networks to conduct broad significant cyber espionage campaigns. "China is the most active and persistent cyber threat to U.S. government, private-sector, and critical infrastructure networks," an embassy spokesperson told Reuters in an email. China and the U.S. have increasingly traded accusations of cyberattacks in the past few years, each portraying the other as its primary cyber threat.  The latest accusations come amid renewed trade tensions over China's expanded rare earths export controls, and the U.S. threatening to further raise tariffs on Chinese goods.   (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 7:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-China September crude steel output hits 21-month low on sluggish demand

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Tariffs’ Warning Puts India On Edge Over Russian Oil

Diwali Evening Brings Sudden Spike In Delhi Pollution, 24 Zones Turn Red

CHINA'S CHINEXT COMPOSITE INDEX <.CHINEXTC> UP NEARLY 3%

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 1-China leaves key lending rates unchanged for 5th straight month in October

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre
China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre
China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre
China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre
QUICK LINKS