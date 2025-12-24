LIVE TV
Delhi High Court Calls Out Inaction Amid Alarming AQI Levels; Check Out Affordable Air Purifiers You Can Afford Even After 18% GST

GST On Air Purifiers: The Delhi High Court has sharply criticised authorities for failing to take decisive action as air pollution levels in the capital continue to worsen. Questioning the continued levy of 18 per cent GST on air purifiers, the court underlined that access to clean air is a basic necessity and not a luxury.

Delhi High Court Calls Out Inaction Amid Alarming AQI Levels; Check Out Affordable Air Purifiers You Can Afford Even After 18% GST (Picture Credits: Instagram)
Delhi High Court Calls Out Inaction Amid Alarming AQI Levels; Check Out Affordable Air Purifiers You Can Afford Even After 18% GST (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 24, 2025 15:52:53 IST

GST On Air Purifiers: The Delhi High Court has sharply criticised authorities for failing to take decisive action as air pollution levels in the capital continue to worsen. Questioning the continued levy of 18 per cent GST on air purifiers, the court underlined that access to clean air is a basic necessity and not a luxury.

The Bench observed that if the state is unable to immediately improve outdoor air quality, it should at least reduce the tax burden on devices that help citizens protect themselves indoors. Fresh air, the court remarked, is essential for every citizen, especially during periods of extreme pollution.

AQI Remains In ‘Very Poor’ To ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi’s air quality has frequently hovered in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories in recent weeks. In several pockets of the city, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reportedly touched dangerous levels close to 498, highlighting the seriousness of the public health challenge.

With prolonged exposure to polluted air linked to respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, demand for indoor air-cleaning solutions has steadily increased, even as their affordability remains a concern for many households.

Budget-Friendly Air Purifiers Under ₹10,000

Despite the high GST rate, several air purifiers priced below ₹10,000 are available in India and can significantly improve indoor air quality in heavily polluted cities like Delhi.

Experts recommend looking for models equipped with a True HEPA H13 filter to capture fine particulate matter such as PM2.5, along with an activated carbon filter to reduce odours and harmful gases.

Here Are Some Affordable Options Available-

Honeywell Air Touch V1

Designed for small rooms and offices, this model features a three-stage filtration system with an H13 HEPA filter and supports coverage of up to 235 sq. ft. Known for quiet operation, it is typically available at around ₹4,999 on major retail platforms.

Philips AC0920 / AC0950 Smart Air Purifier

Suitable for spaces of up to 300 sq. ft., this purifier uses a dual-layer NanoProtect HEPA filter and a smart sensor that automatically adjusts performance based on real-time air quality. It is energy-efficient and generally priced between ₹9,000 and ₹10,249.

Eureka Forbes 270 / AP 355

Offering wider coverage of up to 365 sq. ft., this model comes with a True HEPA H13 filter and ioniser. Its long filter life of up to two years makes it a practical choice for families, with prices usually ranging from ₹7,599 to ₹9,999.

Sharp FP-F40E-W

This purifier combines HEPA and carbon filtration with Sharp’s Plasmacluster technology, which is certified to neutralise bacteria and viruses. Covering up to 320 sq. ft., it features a durable motor and extended filter life, and is priced at roughly ₹9,996.

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 / Q500

Aimed at tech-savvy users, these models support app and voice control and use H13 HEPA filtration. The Q200 covers up to 200 sq. ft. and is priced at about ₹6,790, while the Q500 supports areas up to 500 sq. ft. at around ₹9,990.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 3:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS