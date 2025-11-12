LIVE TV
iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

Apple has introduced a new limited-edition accessory the iPhone Pocket, designed in collaboration with the renowned Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth,” this stylish carrying pouch can hold any iPhone along with small daily essentials, blending functionality with high-end design.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 12, 2025 14:14:56 IST

iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

Apple has introduced a new limited-edition accessory the iPhone Pocket, designed in collaboration with the renowned Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth,” this stylish carrying pouch can hold any iPhone along with small daily essentials, blending functionality with high-end design.

Crafted in Japan, the accessory is the creation of the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the same team behind the iconic black turtlenecks worn by Steve Jobs. According to Apple, the iPhone Pocket features a 3D knitted construction and a ribbed open structure, designed to echo the qualities of Miyake’s signature pleats.

Design And Functionality

The iPhone Pocket offers multiple carrying options it can be worn as a sling bag, wrapped around the wrist, or even attached to handbags. It comes in two versions- short strap and long strap. The pouch is compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models, and also provides enough space for AirPods or other small accessories.

The short strap variant is available in eight colours lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black while the long strap version comes in sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The short strap is priced at $149.95 (around ₹13,300), and the long strap at $229.95 (around ₹20,400).

Availability And Global Launch

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Pocket is a “special edition release” and will be available starting November 14 in select Apple Stores across France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Apple’s History Of Unique Accessories

This isn’t Apple’s first time into launching unconventional, high-priced accessories. Back in 2004, the company introduced iPod Socks, a colourful set of cotton knit covers meant to protect iPods. More recently, Apple released the “Polishing Cloth”, a small piece of off-white microfiber fabric for cleaning screens, priced at around ₹1,700.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 2:14 PM IST
iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

QUICK LINKS