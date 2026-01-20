LIVE TV
After 6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral Clip, Why Is Everyone Searching For ‘12-Minute 46-Second’ Private MMS Leak Video? Read To Know

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 13:41:24 IST

The latest trend that has caught the attention of the social media world has to do with the so-called ’12 minutes 46 seconds’ private MMS leak video which is quite often paired with the ‘9 minutes 44 seconds’ version that is being circulated on social media channels like Instagram and X so to say. There are also screenshots and posts that have been spread online and these are giving the impression that there is an intimate clip available exclusively with the exact running time details which is why users who are curious are being encouraged to either comment or send private messages in order to get the supposed video link. Nevertheless, the fact checking teams and cyber analysts have concluded that there is no such authentic MMS video of that length and also no verified news or law enforcement source has confirmed such a leak to be real. Rather the trending links are considered to be clickbait to get user attention and engagement.

The scheme underlying such posts is a fraud that often occurs online and it aims at taking advantage of the curiosity that is generated around sensational alleged ‘leaks’. The professionals in cybersecurity state that the use of certain times like ’12:46′ or ‘9:44’ gives a misleading impression of legitimacy which deceives people into thinking that the video is real, and it is hidden. These posts often lead to phishing, unsafe downloading, and fake verification pages. The purpose of the scam is not to provide the public with a real video but to obtain personal data, install malicious software, or get traffic for monetization purposes. Clicking the links might result in users being asked to download an app, submit their personal details, or be taken to an unsafe site, all without ever having access to the actual video content.

This is not the first time that trends of this sort have appeared; past virals with specific video durations have been found to be either lies or used for cyber crimes. The experts suggest that the safer thing to do is not to search for or click on links that are labeled as ‘leaked MMS videos’ because they can make users vulnerable to digital threats such as phishing, malware, and data theft. Users are advised to doubt the validity of these content claims and to be skeptical of sensational titles and not to engage with questionable links that promise access to private videos.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did ‘Marry’ From 7-Minute 11-Second Umair Pakistan Viral MMS Appear On Any TV Interview?

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 1:41 PM IST
iQOO 15R To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset, 7,600mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Features And Launch Date

