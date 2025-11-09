LIVE TV
Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate Using Father's Licensed Pistol Inside Luxury Housing Society

Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate Using Father’s Licensed Pistol Inside Luxury Housing Society

Two Class 11 students in Gurugram shot a classmate using a father’s licensed pistol inside a luxury housing society, sparking outrage.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 14:06:04 IST

A shocking incident that took place in Gurugram has raised serious concerns about gun control and the violence of minors. Two students of class 11 have shot one of their classmates with a licensed pistol belonging to one of their fathers. This incident took place in an affluent residential complex, leaving the residents feeling insecure.

 

The Incident and Investigation

As per the initial reports by the police has delared that the shooting was a result of a personal feud between the students. The victim of this incident was taken to the nearest hospital immediately. Now, his condition is reportedly stable. Gurugram Police restrained both underage suspects and have set up a thorough investigation to find out how the minors got their hands on the gun.

The authorities are also looking into which parents may have been negligent and how the licensed guns were stored in residential areas. The parent who owns the gun, allegedly the father of one suspect, will probably be asked to explain how to handle a gun safely.

 

Public Outcry and Safety Concerns

The event has highlighted a strong reaction from the public and has made parents and residents express their fears about the issue of gun control. Some demand security measures in gated communities to be really strict, while others talk about the need for better counseling and mental health services for students under academic pressure and those getting into interpersonal conflicts.

Gurugram Police will see to it that the inquiry is conducted in a manner that legal action will be taken against all the parties involved, depending on their level of responsibility.

Tags: Class 11 students, gun control India, gurugram news, Gurugram police, Gurugram shooting, juvenile crime, licensed pistol, posh housing society, school violence, student safety

QUICK LINKS