Locked Away At 15, Rescued At 42: The Shocking Story Of A Woman Who Forgot How To Live

With the woman Mirela not her real name, who after being locked in a room by her parents from age 15, was rescued at age 42, this story chillingly depicts the effects of neglect and isolation on an individual. For 27 years, her entire universe consisted of a room with little else in it besides a jumble of childish toys. Her rescuers found a woman, who in biological terms was an adult, but developmentally and physically behaved like a very young child.

She could barely walk, communicated only by rudimentary sounds, and was deeply dependent on others for her physical care. The parents would have stunted their daughter’s growth in every possible way due to a combination of factors: mental illness and perhaps fear of the outside world. This interchanging of protecting their daughter’s future with a twisted sense of so-called security was horrible.

Isolation’s Toll: Physical and Mental Stunting

The long confinement caused tremendous physical and psychological trauma. The unable exercise and movement medically put Mirela at risk for muscle atrophy and marked loss of calcium from her bone to the point that even coordinated movements such as walking were an almost insurmountable task.

Years in the standing or sitting position had surely taken a toll on Mirela’s skeletal structure. Psychologically, all of Mirela’s social interaction, education, and experience with life beyond the room ceased, so her intellectual and emotional development was stunted at a prepubescent level. She knew the world only through the lens of her few toys and the limited, controlled interactions with her parents. This constant sensory deprivation was a major state in her condition today.

Rehabilitation: The Long Road to Recovery

The rescue of Mirela initiated her long and arduous rehabilitation journey. Such was the focus of all energies aimed at intensive physiotherapy and occupational therapy to deal with severe impairments in mobility and the strengthening of bodily functions.

Among the professionals would be a specialized therapist applying certain specific modalities of therapy towards cognitive development and teaching life skills ranging from simple self-care skills, language comprehension, and social cues.

The end of this integration effort into society in all its fullness is still a long complicated walk to cover, but it has borne lucky fruits in the efforts committed by her caregivers in ensuring that Mirela receives people as would any other human being in liberalism, with dignity and an open mind towards an external world that had closed off from her for virtually thirty years. This case also gives urgent emphasis to mental health monitoring of the family and welfare of the socially deprived underprivileged.

