‘Mansukha Main Hi Tha’: Indian Actor And Comedian Rajpal Yadav Leaves Premanand Ji Maharaj In Splits With His Comic Timing At Vrindavan Ashram | WATCH

Premanand ji maharaj: Actor Rajpal Yadav’s recent visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan turned into a heartwarming and humorous interaction, now going viral on social media. A video shared by the ashram’s official Instagram page captures the spiritual leader laughing uncontrollably.

Rajpal’s Comic Charm At The Ashram

In the clip, Premanand Maharaj welcomes Rajpal and asks about his well-being. Rajpal responds playfully, saying he is doing well “today,” before adding that he had planned to share a lot but somehow can’t express it.

He then surprises everyone by saying he believes he was “Mansukha” a companion of Lord Krishna in a previous era, leaving Premanand Maharaj visibly amused. Rajpal further adds that he wants to preserve this “madness,” prompting the spiritual leader to encourage him, praising his ability to bring joy to millions.

Rajpal explains that he jokingly calls himself Mansukha because he wishes for universal happiness and hopes no one has to suffer.

Rajpal Yadav’s Journey In Cinema

Known for his impeccable comic timing, Rajpal Yadav has delivered memorable roles in several hit comedies. He has also showcased his range through intense performances in thriller and horror films. Interestingly, his breakout role was not comedic but as an antagonist in the film Jungle, marking the beginning of a diverse and successful acting career.

