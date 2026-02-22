Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

A disturbing video allegedly showing a hotel worker spitting on rotis while preparing them has gone viral on social media in Aligarh, triggering swift police and Food Department action. The incident reportedly took place at Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel in Telipada under the Rorawar police station limits.

Two short video clips, each approximately six seconds long, are circulating widely online, drawing sharp public reaction.

What Was Shown in the Viral Video?

In the viral footage, a worker at the hotel can allegedly be seen spitting on rotis while preparing them for customers. The clips, which surfaced on multiple social media platforms on February 21, quickly caught the attention of local authorities.

The authenticity of the video is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Take Immediate Action

According to police officials, the video was brought to their notice on February 21, 2026. Acting promptly, the Rorawar police station team identified the hotel shown in the footage and reached the spot.

The accused worker was detained and subsequently arrested. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

Circle Officer (City II) Kamlesh Kumar stated that the police took immediate cognisance of the viral clip and ensured swift action to maintain public confidence and order.

Food Department Collects Samples, Hotel Shut

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a team from the Food Department also visited the premises. Officials collected food samples from the hotel for testing.

Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of the hotel until the investigation is completed and reports are received. Further action will depend on the findings of the food safety inspection.

Peace Maintained in the Area

Police officials confirmed that the situation in the area remains peaceful. Law enforcement personnel are monitoring developments closely to prevent any unrest following the viral video controversy.

The case has once again highlighted concerns around food hygiene standards and the role of social media in bringing such incidents to light.

