LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

Worker arrested in Aligarh after viral video shows him spitting on rotis; hotel shut and food samples collected for probe.

Worker arrested in Aligarh after viral video shows him spitting on rotis. (Photo: X)
Worker arrested in Aligarh after viral video shows him spitting on rotis. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 22, 2026 15:06:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

A disturbing video allegedly showing a hotel worker spitting on rotis while preparing them has gone viral on social media in Aligarh, triggering swift police and Food Department action. The incident reportedly took place at Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel in Telipada under the Rorawar police station limits.

Two short video clips, each approximately six seconds long, are circulating widely online, drawing sharp public reaction.

What Was Shown in the Viral Video?

In the viral footage, a worker at the hotel can allegedly be seen spitting on rotis while preparing them for customers. The clips, which surfaced on multiple social media platforms on February 21, quickly caught the attention of local authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

The authenticity of the video is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Take Immediate Action

According to police officials, the video was brought to their notice on February 21, 2026. Acting promptly, the Rorawar police station team identified the hotel shown in the footage and reached the spot.

The accused worker was detained and subsequently arrested. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

Circle Officer (City II) Kamlesh Kumar stated that the police took immediate cognisance of the viral clip and ensured swift action to maintain public confidence and order.

Food Department Collects Samples, Hotel Shut

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a team from the Food Department also visited the premises. Officials collected food samples from the hotel for testing.

Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of the hotel until the investigation is completed and reports are received. Further action will depend on the findings of the food safety inspection.

Peace Maintained in the Area

Police officials confirmed that the situation in the area remains peaceful. Law enforcement personnel are monitoring developments closely to prevent any unrest following the viral video controversy.

The case has once again highlighted concerns around food hygiene standards and the role of social media in bringing such incidents to light.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Launches India’s Fastest Metro In Meerut, High-Speed Namo Bharat Corridor, Engages With Students| Watch

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 3:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aligarhAligarh viral videofood safety violationShadab Chicken Darbar Hotelviral videoviral video X

RELATED News

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

‘Mujhe Chakkar Aarhe Hai Guyzz’: DU Professor Shares Bizarre Students Exam Answers, Vents Frustration | Watch VIRAL Video

Leaked Obscene Viral MMS Claims Rock Social Media: Who Is Tamanna Baloch, Is She The Latest Target Of Online Scams?

‘They Chose the Wrong Target’: Australia-Based NRI Woman Pulls Out Sword After Egg Attack On Car, Scares Off Bike-Borne Robbers in Ludhiana

LATEST NEWS

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online
Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online
Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online
Spitting On Rotis Caught On Camera In Aligarh; Worker At Shadab Chicken Darbar Hotel Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Viral Video Surfaces Online

QUICK LINKS