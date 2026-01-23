Tragedy in Loni Kalbhor: 5-Year-Old Crushed by Speeding Vehicle Inside Society, Shocking Video Goes Viral0

LIVE TV
Tragedy in Loni Kalbhor: 5-Year-Old Crushed by Speeding Vehicle Inside Society, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A 5-year-old boy, Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami, was fatally struck by a speeding car while riding his skating cycle in Joy Nest Society, Loni Kalbhor. CCTV footage went viral, prompting police investigation and review of society safety protocols amid residents’ shock.

Pune Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Nishkarsh Dies After Being Run Over in Joy Nest Society
Pune Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Nishkarsh Dies After Being Run Over in Joy Nest Society

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 05:42:22 IST

The victim, identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami, was playing in the common area of Joy Nest Society when the tragedy occurred. 

The police reports state that the child was under the supervision of his grandmother Saraswati Reddy at approximately 3:30 pm on Monday, January 19.

A speeding car struck Nishkarsh while he rode his skating cycle, which caused him to sustain fatal injuries. The medical team at the nearby private hospital declared him dead after he arrived.

Society Safety

The incident brought about serious examination of child safety practices that exist in gated residential areas. Residents of Joy Nest Society expressed profound grief and shock as the quiet afternoon turned into a scene of chaos.

The investigations showed that the vehicle operated at an excessive speed, which exceeded safe limits for both residential areas and their designated parking spaces. The event demonstrates an increasing problem that exists because organizations fail to implement their internal speed restrictions while their play zones lack proper visible boundaries.

The Loni Kalbhor police have officially registered a case against the driver following a formal complaint by the boy’s father, Ashwat Narayan Swami. Authorities are currently reviewing the society’s safety protocols to determine if negligence played a role beyond the driver’s actions.

CCTV Footage

The building surveillance system recorded all the disturbing events which occurred during the accident and social media platforms have since shared the CCTV footage widely.



The video shows Nishkarsh riding his cycle without any awareness of danger before the accident occurred. The footage shows the vehicle striking the child and the driver immediately realizing the accident when he exited his vehicle to provide assistance.

Neighbors are seen rushing to the spot as the boy was quickly placed back into the same vehicle to be transported for medical help. The police use this digital evidence as their main resource to reconstruct the accident sequence and determine the car’s speed during the crash.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 5:42 AM IST
QUICK LINKS