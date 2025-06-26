Live Tv
Operation Sindoor Sparks Panic In Dhaka: Bangladesh Sends Military To UK To Get Air Defence System Amid Fears Of Regional Escalation

Operation Sindoor, India’s recent precision military action against Pakistan, has alarmed the region and pushed Bangladesh to reevaluate its own defence preparedness. In response, Dhaka has dispatched a senior military delegation to London to explore advanced air defence systems. The move signals Bangladesh’s intent to diversify defence ties and reduce reliance on traditional allies like China.

Operation Sindoor prompts Bangladesh to send top military officials to London, eyeing UK's Sky Sabre.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 17:55:03 IST

Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action against Pakistan, has heightened regional tensions, with Bangladesh sending a senior military delegation to London to evaluate modern air defence systems.

Observers are calling this Dhaka’s latest bid an attempt to strengthen its air defence capabilities and broaden its military cooperation beyond traditional and regional partners like China.

From June 23 to 26, the Bangladeshi delegation is attending the 19th Full Spectrum Air Defence Summit, which is being held in London. The summit focuses on advancing integrated air and missile defence capabilities. The London summit is particularly focused on interoperability between partner nations.

Operation Sindoor Pushes Bangladesh to Send Army and Air Force To London

The Bangladeshi delegation is led by Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hassan who is the Area Commander of Rangpur and General Officer Commanding of the 66 Infantry Division. Sx senior officers from the Bangladesh Army and Air Force are accompanying the Major. General.

According to reports, Bangladesh is seeking more military collaboration with the West while reducing its dependence on a single defence supplier.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh Stands Firm at SCO Meet: Refuses to Sign China’s Draft, Calls Out Terror Sponsors

Post Operation Sindoor, Bangladesh Intersted in Getting UK’s Air Defence System

Reports claim that Bangladesh is likely interested in getting the UK’s medium-range, ground-based mobile air defence system known as Sky Sabre.

Sky Sabre was commissioned in 2021 and costs around USD 900 million. The air defence system is capable of neutralizing drones, helicopter figher jets and missiles.

The Falkland Islands and Poland have already deployed and operationalized this air defence system.

Why Operation Sindoor rattled Bangladesh

In May, India launched a military action called Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terrorists backed by its army and the civilian government. During the four-day conflict, India successfully breached Pakistan’s air defencce supplied by China. India hit several Pakistani air bases and damaged its radar system as well. The precision strikes against Pakistan have likely upset Bangladesh and its premier, Mohammad Yunus, has now sent a delegation to acquire an air defence system to safeguard its boundaries in case war starts with any neighboring country.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh In China: SCO Defence Ministers Meet In Qingdao

