‘Sleeping Prince’ Of Saudi Arabia Dies: Why Was He In A Coma For 20 Years?

Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, famously known across the Arab world as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” has died at the age of 36 after spending two decades in a coma. The young royal passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025, following a long and tragic medical struggle that began in 2005.

Born in April 1990, Alwaleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud and nephew to billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. At the time of the accident, the promising royal was training at a military academy in London. In 2005, a devastating car accident left him with a severe brain hemorrhage and internal bleeding, plunging him into a vegetative state at just 15 years old.

A Nation’s Vigil for the ‘Sleeping Prince’

Following the accident, he was airlifted back to Saudi Arabia and admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh. Despite constant care from doctors in Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Spain, Prince Alwaleed never regained full consciousness. His condition was marked by minor reflexive movements, which gave moments of hope to his family and the public.

His room became a symbol of faith and resilience. A 2020 viral video, showing him slightly moving his hand in response to a voice, sparked emotional reactions across social media. The Saudi public closely followed his story, and the hashtag #SleepingPrince trended again this week as news of his passing broke.

Tributes Pour In as Royal Family Mourns

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, shared a Quranic verse and wrote:

“O reassured soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], and enter My Paradise…”

His unwavering support and refusal to end life support earned Prince Khaled widespread admiration. The Global Imams Council extended condolences to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the royal family, acknowledging their strength and patience over the years.

Funeral and Final Prayers

Funeral prayers for Prince Alwaleed were scheduled for July 20. According to official announcements:

Men’s funeral prayer took place at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer.

Women’s funeral prayer was held at King Faisal Specialist Hospital following Dhuhr.

Condolences are being received at the family’s Al-Fakhriyah Palace until July 22.

The Medical Battle That Captivated a Kingdom

Doctors diagnosed him with irreversible brain damage due to deep cerebral hemorrhaging. He was placed on a ventilator and life support, with minimal signs of neurological recovery. According to neurology experts, such injuries can severely disrupt brain functions, often resulting in long-term or permanent unconsciousness.

Despite the odds, the prince’s family, especially his father, never gave up hope. Over the years, millions silently prayed for his recovery, making him a figure of national sorrow and spiritual resilience.

