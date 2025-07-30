Did A Tsunami Hit California After The 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia? Here Is What We Know

Tsunami waves generated by a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the mainland United States just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, with the northern Pacific region facing widespread danger from the surge.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka, waves measuring approximately 3.6 feet reached Northern California’s coastline, hitting areas near Crescent City and Humboldt Bay. The waves arrived hours after the massive earthquake – the world’s largest in 14 years – was recorded 8.2 miles southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, around 7:24 p.m. ET.

Tsunami Warnings, Advisories Issued

Following the quake, the entire U.S. West Coast was placed under a tsunami advisory. A more urgent tsunami warning was issued for a section of Northern California’s coast, extending from the California-Oregon border to Cape Mendocino. This included Crescent City, which the NWS identified as being at the highest risk of inundation.

City officials in Crescent City, which has a population of under 6,000, warned that the tsunami threat would likely persist through the night. “High tide is projected to be at 3:30–4:00 am where we could see the higher surges arriving that may affect the lower lying areas,” Crescent City City Hall posted on Facebook. “This event is expected to last through tomorrow but we will know more in the morning.”

Tsunami waves also reached San Francisco at approximately 1:12 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Hawaii Braces for Impact, Then Downgrades Warning

Earlier in the night, Hawaii experienced widespread evacuations as officials ordered people to move to higher ground. Hotel guests were advised to relocate to areas above the fourth floor as a precautionary measure.

The evacuation orders led to traffic gridlocks in several parts of the state. Commercial air travel was suspended at major airports, including Hilo International Airport, to accommodate emergency measures.

During the alert period, the highest wave recorded in Hawaii stood at 5.7 feet at Kahului, located on the north shore of Maui. By 10:45 p.m. local time, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency downgraded the tsunami warning to an advisory and lifted evacuation orders, allowing residents to return home.

Impact Felt in Russia and Japan

In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which was closest to the earthquake’s epicenter, minor injuries and some damage were reported. Oleg Melnikov, head of the regional health department, stated that several individuals sustained injuries while fleeing buildings during the quake, including one hospital patient who was hurt after jumping out of a window.

Japan also responded swiftly to the tsunami threat, issuing evacuation orders to more than two million people across over 220 prefectures – from the northern island of Hokkaido to the southern region of Okinawa.

