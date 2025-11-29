Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his longtime partner, Jodie Haydon, on Saturday, November 29, becoming the first sitting leader in Australia’s history to marry while in office. The 62-year-old prime minister and the 46-year-old financial services professional exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held in the garden of his official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra.

Anthony Albanese, Jodie Haydon Share Joy

In an official statement, Albanese said, “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”

The prime minister also marked the occasion with a one-word post, “Married,” on social media, accompanied by a video showing him in a bow tie, holding Haydon’s hand as she smiled in a long white gown while confetti fell around them.

The ceremony took place more than a year after Albanese proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2024. At the time, he said he had found a partner “who I want to spend the rest of my life with.” According to AFP, the couple wrote their own vows and were married by a celebrant.

Anthony Albanese, Jodie Haydon Honeymoon Plans

Haydon has accompanied Albanese to various public events in recent years. She was by his side during his 2022 election campaign and again in May this year, when his Labor Party secured a strong majority.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds walked back down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”. Their first dance was set to Frank Sinatra’s classic “The Way You Look Tonight.”

The couple will spend their honeymoon in Australia from Monday until Friday next week, with all expenses paid privately by Albanese and Haydon, according to the prime minister’s office.

Albanese, who divorced his former wife in 2019, has a son named Nathan. He first met Haydon more than five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne.

Who Is Jodie Haydon?

Born in Bankstown in 1979 and raised on the NSW Central Coast, Haydon built a 20-year career in the superannuation sector. She worked across major financial institutions and industry funds before moving into strategic leadership roles.

According to 9Honey, Haydon—who is 16 years younger than Albanese—is considered a “powerhouse in her own right.” She is the daughter and granddaughter of schoolteachers but left university early to pursue her career in the superannuation industry.

How the Couple Met

Albanese and Haydon met at a March 2020 dinner event in Melbourne, where the Labor leader was delivering a speech. During the event, he asked the audience if any fans of the NRL team South Sydney Rabbitohs were present. Haydon responded, which led to their first interaction. Albanese then introduced himself and discovered that Haydon lived in his electorate.

