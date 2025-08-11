World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

The international community has strongly condemned Israel’s drone strike that killed five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, including a local freelance reporter, according to Al Jazeera.

The drone attack late on Sunday hit a tent for journalists positioned outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, killing seven people.

Among the dead were Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal.

Israeli Strikes Kill Six Journalists in Gaza

A sixth journalist, Mohammad al-Khaldi, a local freelance reporter, was also reported killed in the air attack. Reporters Without Borders said three more journalists were wounded in the same strike, Al Jazeera reported.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned Israel’s killing of five Al Jazeera journalists and called on US and international media workers to “stand in solidarity” with their Palestinian colleagues.

“Israel’s ongoing campaign of targeted assassinations of Palestinian journalists is a war crime, plain and simple,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The United Nations also condemned the killing of six Al Jazeera journalists.

In a post on X, UN Human Rights said, “Gaza: We condemn the killing by the Israeli military of 6 Palestinian journalists by targeting their tent, in grave breach of international humanitarian law. Israel must respect & protect all civilians, including journalists. At least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since 7 Oct 2023. We call for immediate, safe & unhindered access to Gaza for all journalists.”

The United Nations Demanded a Probe Into the Killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, offered condolences to “the Al Jazeera family” and called for an investigation.

“We have always been very clear in condemning all killings of journalists,” Dujarric said, as quoted by Al Jazeera. “In Gaza, and everywhere, media workers should be able to carry out their work freely and without harassment, intimidation, or fear of being targeted.”

The Palestinian mission in the UN condemned the attack, accusing Israel of “deliberately assassinating” al-Sharif and Qreiqeh, describing them as among the “last remaining journalists” in Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has called on the world to hold Israel to account after the killing of the five Al Jazeera staff.

“A press badge is no shield against genocidal war criminals who fear the world witnessing their atrocities,” said Baghaei, accusing Israel of assassinating the journalists “in cold blood,” as per Al Jazeera.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani strongly criticized Israel over the killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a shocking violation of press freedom.

In a post on social media, he added, “May God have mercy on journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, & their colleagues,” Al Jazeera quoted.

Al Jazeera Media Network has condemned “in the strongest terms” the killing of its journalists by Israeli forces. In a statement, the network said the Israeli military “admitted to their crimes” and deliberately directed the attack at the journalists’ location. It called the assassination “another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom.”

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that it is “appalled” by Israel’s killing of Al Jazeera journalists.

“Israel’s pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom,” said the CPJ’s regional director, Sara Qudah, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Global Rights Groups Slam Israel for Gaza Incident

Amnesty International also condemned the strike as a war crime under international law and remembered al-Sharif as a “brave and extraordinary” reporter. In 2024, al-Sharif was awarded Amnesty International Australia’s Human Rights Defender Award for his resilience and commitment to press freedom, as per Al Jazeera.

Reporters Without Borders has condemned the “acknowledged murder by the Israeli army” of Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif in Gaza, saying the military admitted to targeting him. RSF said the attack echoed the 2023 killing of Al Jazeera reporter Ismail al-Ghoul, also labelled a “terrorist” by Israel.

Mike Balsamo, president of the US-based National Press Club, said the killing of journalists is “a loss felt far beyond one newsroom” and called for a “thorough and transparent” investigation.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed 269 journalists in Gaza in the deadliest conflict ever recorded for reporters, as per Al Jazeera.

(Inputs From ANI)

