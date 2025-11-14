Bihar Elections Results 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah’s Predictions Come True; NDA Inches Towards Landslide Victory With 160+ Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance surged past the 160-seat threshold on Friday as counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections crossed the two-hour mark. By 10:15 am, the NDA was ahead in 162 constituencies, while the opposition alliance comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress led in 77 seats.

Amit Shah’s Prediction Comes True

“The NDA will win 160 seats (and) form the government with a two-thirds majority,” he had declared. Shah reiterated this claim a week later, as per the sources of a likely 160+ victory.

He had also dismissed speculation about friction within the five-party NDA led jointly by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), alongside Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

“The way people are cheering for us… I feel the people of Bihar are with the NDA, the BJP… I will call this a fight by the five Pandavas because all 5 constituent parties (i.e., JDU, BJP, LJP, HAM, and RLM) are united… without any dispute,” Shah remarked.

Exit polls had already predicted an NDA edge, with all 13 surveys reviewed projecting a clear win for the Nitish Kumar-led alliance, though some suggested the possibility of a narrower contest with the Mahagathbandhan.

Early Lead Converts Into A Dominant Position

Once the counting commenced this morning, the exit poll predictions quickly aligned with reality. The NDA jumped into an early lead and continued widening the gap steadily, eventually tightening its grip over the race.

But the emerging headline isn’t limited to the alliance’s projected 160-seat performance.

Nitish Kumar’s Strong Comeback

A major development is the resurgent performance of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). After being reduced to a secondary role in 2020 when it secured only 43 seats compared to the BJP’s 74, the party appears to have reclaimed its stature. The JDU is now on track to win 74 seats, marking a significant comeback.

RJD Slips From Single-Largest Status

Another notable shift is the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s weakening position. In the 2020 elections, the RJD won 75 seats, finishing as the single-largest party, one seat ahead of the BJP. This time, however, the party is expected to fall considerably behind, losing its earlier dominance.

