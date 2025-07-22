GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses

The results of the summer session 2025 examinations of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) have been released for a number of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. Conducted in May 2025, the results are available live on the official portal (gtu.ac.in), which can be made accessible using student’s enrollment or seat numbers.

Recent Updates

The most recent phenomenon, including the Diploma Semester 4 (Regular) results was published July 22, 2025.



Results were issued in phases before:



July 19, 2025: D.Pharm Year 2 (Regular & Remedial) including re-check/re-assessment marks.





July 17- 18, 2025: A batch of UG/PG and diploma courses (e.g., BA, CS, IC, Pharm.D, MAM) for various semesters began going live.



Important Courses & Their Result Dates

Diploma Semester 4 (Regular) – May 2025, Result Declared: July 22

D.Pharm Year 2 (Regular/Remedial, including re-check) – Result Declared: July 19

UG & PG Courses: IC (Sem 1- 4), Pharm.D Year 2, MAM Semester 5 – results between July 16- 18

Result Verification

Go to gtu.ac.in and select the ‘Result’ tab under the ‘Examination’ section.

Select your program & semester.

Mention your Enrollment/Seat Number and security captcha.

Submit to view your provisional marksheet, then download and save the PDF.

Marksheet comprises:

Marksheet comprises:

Student’s name, roll/enrollment number



Course details and Semester



Subject- wise marks



Final status (Pass/Fail)

Post Result Update

These marksheets are computer-generated and provisional. Hard-copy grade sheets provided by GTU are considered final.



There’s a 15‑day window from the result date to raise any objections or apply for re-evaluation.



For re-check/re-assessment results (e.g., D.Pharm Year 2), updated marks reflect after this process.



GTU’s phased release for its Summer 2025 results make sure that students from Diploma, Pharmacy, UG and PG streams can readily access their performance metrics. Diploma Semester 4 results are most recently out, with earlier UG/PG results already available. Students should download their provisional marksheets immediately and follow up as needed regarding hard copies or re-check timelines.

