Home > Education > GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released the Summer 2025 results for UG, PG, Diploma, and Pharmacy courses. Students can download their provisional marksheets from gtu.ac.in using enrollment details. Re-evaluation options are available within 15 days of result declaration.

[ Image Credit- X] Exam conducted in May 2025, the results are available live on the official portal (gtu.ac.in), which can be made accessible using student’s enrollment or seat numbers.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 22, 2025 16:31:17 IST

The results of the summer session 2025 examinations of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) have been released for a number of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. Conducted in May 2025, the results are available live on the official portal (gtu.ac.in), which can be made accessible using student’s enrollment or seat numbers.

     Recent Updates

  • The most recent phenomenon, including the Diploma Semester 4 (Regular) results was published July 22, 2025.

  • Results were issued in phases before:

    • July 19, 2025: D.Pharm Year 2 (Regular & Remedial) including re-check/re-assessment marks.

    • July 17- 18, 2025: A batch of UG/PG and diploma courses (e.g., BA, CS, IC, Pharm.D, MAM) for various semesters began going live.

      Important Courses & Their Result Dates

  • Diploma Semester 4 (Regular) – May 2025,  Result Declared: July 22

  • D.Pharm Year 2 (Regular/Remedial, including re-check) – Result Declared: July 19 

  • UG & PG Courses:

    IC (Sem 1- 4), Pharm.D Year 2, MAM Semester 5 –  results between July 16- 18

Result Verification

  1. Go to gtu.ac.in and select the ‘Result’ tab under the ‘Examination’ section.

  2. Select your program & semester.

  3. Mention your Enrollment/Seat Number and security captcha.

  4. Submit to view your provisional marksheet, then download and save the PDF.

Marksheet comprises:

  • Student’s name, roll/enrollment number

  • Course details and Semester

  • Subject- wise marks

  • Final status (Pass/Fail) 

Post Result Update

  • These marksheets are computer-generated and provisional. Hard-copy grade sheets provided by GTU are considered final.

  • There’s a 15‑day window from the result date to raise any objections or apply for re-evaluation.

  • For re-check/re-assessment results (e.g., D.Pharm Year 2), updated marks reflect after this process.

GTU’s phased release for its Summer 2025 results make sure that students from Diploma, Pharmacy, UG and PG streams can readily access their performance metrics. Diploma Semester 4 results are most recently out, with earlier UG/PG results already available. Students should download their provisional marksheets immediately and follow up as needed regarding hard copies or re-check timelines.

Tags: examsGTUOfficial websitepostgraduateRESULT 2025UNDERGRADUATE

