Wordle Hint For July 20, 2025: The Answer Is A ‘Feeling Of Nothingness’

Brain teasers and puzzles are mind games that players across the world eagerly look up to sharpen their problem-solving skills, cognitive enhancement and well-being. Wordle is also one such game that the people love solving. The July 20, 2025 wordle is associated with a feeling of nothingness and should be easy to guess, provided the players have 6 chances to guess the correct 5-letter-word.

A cartridge containing gunpowder but no bullet

One hint for guessing the correct word is that it is a cartridge containing only gunpowder but no bullets. People can see such cartridges being used in training exercises or theatrical productions to only simulate the sound and action of a firearm being fired without actually ejecting a projectile. Such cartridges are used on the sets of numerous films to create the sounds and muzzle effects of gunshots and also ensuring that no one gets hurt on the sets.

A space left empty to be filled in a document

The first hint should have been enough to know the correct answer to the wordle. However, those who couldn’t guess the correct word, we are dropping another hint for you. This is the most common word used for the empty space left to be filled in a document.

First letter of the word

If despite the first two hints, the players are unable to decode the correct wordle answer, this should be the last and the easiest clue for them. The wordle answer starts with a consonant B and includes a vowel A.

The answer of the wordle is not associated with this article.

Are there some health benefits associated with solving wordle?

Wordle can help decrease stress, anxiety, and provide the players a much-needed respite from the worries of everyday life. It is also a great way to connect with friends and family.

