Tommy Shelby Is Back: ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Teaser Unveils Cillian Murphy’s Fierce Return; Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait To See’

After four years of silence, the razor blades are back out. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, marking the explosive return of Cillian Murphy as the iconic gangster Tommy Shelby.

The teaser has sent fans into a frenzy, with many declaring they “can’t wait to see” the long-awaited continuation of the cult series.

Netflix Drops First Teaser of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The official teaser, released on Wednesday, opens with a haunting question: “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?” Set against the grim backdrop of World War II, the visuals tease a darker, more dangerous chapter in the Peaky Blinders universe.

Murphy’s Tommy appears older, wearier, but unmistakably lethal proof that the past is far from done with him.

“I’m Not That Man Anymore”: Tommy Shelby’s Haunting Return

In the teaser, Tommy Shelby declares, “I’m not that man anymore,” suggesting a life spent in exile. But as fans know, Shelby can never truly escape Birmingham or his demons. A voice, believed to be Ada Shelby’s, calls him back: “Tommy, you’ve got to come back!” hinting at unfinished business that forces his return.

Cillian Murphy Calls the Film “One for the Fans”

Confirming his comeback in June 2024, Cillian Murphy expressed his emotional connection to the role.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper. This is one for the fans,”

the Oscar-winning actor said.

Star-Studded Cast Returns- And New Faces Join

Alongside Murphy, several familiar faces return to the franchise. Sophie Rundle reprises her role as Ada Thorne, while Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy return as Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong. Fan favourites Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Ian Peck (Curly) are also back.

New additions to the cast include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo. A brief glimpse of Keoghan’s character in the teaser has sparked speculation that he could be leading a new generation of Peaky Blinders possibly even connected to Tommy himself.

Release Date: When and Where to Watch

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will hit select cinemas on March 6, 2026, before streaming globally on Netflix from March 20, 2026.

The film is written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, who previously helmed standout episodes of the original show.

From BBC to Netflix: A Franchise That Refuses to Die

Originally premiering on the BBC in 2013, Peaky Blinders ran for six acclaimed seasons before ending in 2022. Now fully under Netflix’s banner for international audiences, the franchise is expanding further, with a sequel series focusing on a new generation of Shelbys already in development.

Fans React: ‘The King Is Back’

Social media erupted within minutes of the teaser’s release. Netflix’s caption “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?”was met with thousands of responses, many echoing the same sentiment: “The king is back.” For fans, Tommy Shelby remains immortal and The Immortal Man promises to prove exactly that.

Watch here:

ALSO READ: Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’