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Home > India News > Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist’s Tweets On Hindu Deities’, Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’, Seeks Action By Police, X

Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist’s Tweets On Hindu Deities’, Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’, Seeks Action By Police, X

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought action over social media posts made by journalist Rana Ayyub on X, which were alleged to insult Hindu gods and hurt anti-India sentiments.

Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist's Tweets On Hindu Deities', Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’. Photo: X
Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist's Tweets On Hindu Deities', Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 9, 2026 12:54:41 IST

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Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist’s Tweets On Hindu Deities’, Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’, Seeks Action By Police, X

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought action over social media posts made by journalist Rana Ayyub on X, which were alleged to insult Hindu gods and hurt anti-India sentiments. The court was hearing a petition filed by Amita Sachdeva, who asked for the posts to be removed, claiming they were derogatory, inflammatory and communally sensitive. 

Justice Purushaindra Kuamr Kaurav issued notices to the Centre, X Corp, Delhi Police, and Rana Ayyub, asking them to submit their replies by Thursday. The court said the matter needs urgent attention and directed Delhi Police to share all related documents with X Corp for further action. 

The court said, “Action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets by respondent no. 4 (Ayyub) pursuant to which even an FIR is directed to be registered against (Ayyub) on the directions of the court of competent jurisdiction.”

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Why Is Rana Ayyub Facing Legal Action?

 Amita Sachdeva has alleged that Rana Ayyub insulted Hindu gods and also made objectionable remarks about Veer Savarkar and the Indian Army in six posts shared on X between 2013 and 2017. 

Sachdeva who says she follows Sanatan Dharma, had earlier filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, seeking criminal action against Rana Ayyub over the posts. 

Later, a trial court ordered an FIR against Rana Ayyub after finding that the posts appeared to involve offences related to promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading public mischief under the IPC. 

Now, in a fresh plea before the Delhi High Court, Sachdeva has asked for the posts to be deleted, saying they prima facie amount ot the alleged offences.

Why Is the Court Wants Removal of Rana Ayyub’s X Posts?

According to the petition, Amit Sachdeva had earlier approached X Corp’s Grievance Appellate Committee to get the posts removed, but no relief was given because the matter was already in court.

The plea says that, ”Despite the complete exhaustion of the remedies available under Rules 3(2) and 3A of the IT Rules, 2021, of the IT Intermediary Guidelines, the offending tweets continue to remain publicly accessible worldwide as on date. The continued availability of the impugned content is causing ongoing injury to religious sentiments, disturbing communal harmony, and rendering the judicial directions ineffective.” 

Last year, Delhi police told the trial court that they were still waiting for details related to Rana Ayyub’s X account and the posts in question, and that the tweets were not available on the platform at that time.

Sachdeva has also alleged that Ayyub repeatedly used social media to insult Hindu gods, target India’s unity, and make remarks against the Indian Army. She said no action was taken despite several follow-ups, after which she moved the court seeking an FIR against the journalist. 

The case is now listed on Friday.

Also Read: WATCH: Porn Sensation Mia Khalifa Slams Israeli Attacks On Lebanon, Calls It ‘Nothing Less Than Terrorism’ 

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Big Trouble For Rana Ayyub: Delhi HC Calls Journalist’s Tweets On Hindu Deities’, Savarkar ‘Inflammatory, Communal’, Seeks Action By Police, X
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