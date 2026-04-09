Mohanlal Casts Vote In Kerala Elections, Says ‘Done My Part, Your Turn,’ And Encourages Everyone To Participate Actively In Democracy

Mohanlal Exercises His Franchise, Urges Keralites to Vote

Superstar Mohanlal cast his vote on Thursday in the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, calling upon citizens to fulfil their democratic duty. Sharing a selfie from inside his car, the actor proudly displayed the indelible ink mark on his index finger and encouraged voters across the state to participate. He cast his vote at a school in the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Done my part. Your turn, Keralam go vote!” he wrote on his official X handle, motivating fans and citizens alike to exercise their right to vote. His post, shared on polling day, quickly went viral, garnering strong engagement from social media users who echoed his call for higher voter participation.

Polling Trends and Voter Demographics

The elections began at 7 am across all 140 constituencies in Kerala. According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout until 11 am stood at 33.28 per cent, with reports of steady participation from several regions. Kerala has a total of over 2.69 crore registered voters, including 1.38 crore women, 1.31 crore men, and 277 voters in the third gender category.

Notably, around 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 were expected to cast their ballots, while more than 2 lakh senior citizens above 85 years were also part of the electorate. To ensure smooth polling, authorities set up 30,471 polling stations and deployed roughly 1.46 lakh trained personnel across the state. Security measures were intensified with over 1,200 police teams active on the ground.

Tense Contest Between LDF and UDF

This election is being closely watched as a high-stakes contest between the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), seeking a third consecutive term, and the United Democratic Front (UDF), aiming for a comeback. With both alliances campaigning vigorously, voter turnout and engagement remain key indicators of the political mood across Kerala.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, which will determine the next government in the southern state. Meanwhile, prominent figures like Mohanlal have taken to social media to inspire voters, highlighting the importance of active citizen participation in shaping the democratic process.

All Inputs From ANI.

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