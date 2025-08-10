LIVE TV
Shimla Police Rescues 3 Kidnapped Students In 12 Hours

The Shimla District Police traced three kidnapped Class 6 students from the prestigious Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in less than 12 hours, ensuring their safe recovery, and arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the case.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 22:23:39 IST

The Shimla District Police traced three kidnapped Class 6 students from the prestigious Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in less than 12 hours, ensuring their safe recovery, and arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the case.

The district administration said it will soon issue safety directions to all schools to prevent such incidents in the future. The police said the case came to notice on Saturday evening when the school reported that three boys of class 6th had failed to return from an authorised outing.

The students were recovered from Kokunala village in Kotkhai. The district administration said it will soon issue safety directions to all schools to prevent such incidents in the future.

Superintendent of Shimla Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the children were medically examined after being brought back and are safe.

“The police, with alertness, traced the children safely. The kidnapper has also been arrested. Further action in the matter is being taken. A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this case,” SP Gandhi told ANI.

“We immediately acted, forming teams led by Additional SP Navdeep Singh, SHO Sadar, and SHO Chhota Shimla, along with officials from neighbouring districts. Together, we successfully traced the children. This is a kidnapping case, and we will investigate the reasons behind it. The way our police team worked on this sensitive case is appreciable,” a police official said.

“We used CCTV and cyber investigation tools to track the case. We identified the vehicle and located it in Chaithila village in Kotkhai, where the children were found safe. Investigation is being done with due diligence, keeping all aspects open. Our duty was to find the children safely, and we fulfilled it,” Gandhi said.SP Gandhi emphasised that the investigation will remain transparent and will also examine measures schools should adopt for better safety.

“The person who took the children in the vehicle has been taken into custody. It was a team effort that resolved a complicated and difficult case on very short notice, “He added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: kidnapped studentsShimla Police

