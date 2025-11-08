LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup Trophy Big Update, BCCI Secretary Holds Meeting With Mohsin Naqvi "The Ice Has Been…"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have started informal meetings on Saturday to settle the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed.

Last updated: November 8, 2025 16:32:24 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have started informal meetings on Saturday to settle the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed.

The controversy began after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side declined to accept the winner’s trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Following the incident, Naqvi reportedly took the trophy back with him, leaving the Indian team without the official title prize.

ICC Sidelines

According to Saikia, the BCCI and PCB met informally during the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Dubai. The talks were reportedly facilitated by ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta, who helped both sides open communication lines after weeks of tension.

“I was part of both the informal and formal ICC meetings. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. Though the matter wasn’t officially on the agenda, ICC officials arranged a separate meeting between me and Naqvi in the presence of senior ICC representatives,” Saikia told the media.

He added, “It was a positive step to begin discussions. Both sides spoke cordially, and we’re optimistic that the issue will be resolved soon.”

Trophy Locked In Dubai Headquarters

Currently, the Asia Cup trophy is kept at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai. According to the reports, Naqvi instructed the staff not to move it without his permission and maintains that the Indian team must accept the trophy directly from him.

Saikia noted that both boards are now exploring options to reach an agreement. “The ice has been broken now. Both sides will come up with ideas to find an amicable solution at the earliest,” he said.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 4:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS