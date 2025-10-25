Bagnaia wins Malaysia sprint as Alex Marquez seals championship runner-up spot

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MOTOGP SPRINT RACE AND QUALIFYING FOR THE MOTO2 AND MOTO3 RACES COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SEPANG, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (DORNA –

See restrictions before use) STORY: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia won the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday (October 25), while Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez sealed second place and second in the overall championship standings behind his brother and world champion Marc Marquez. Marc Marquez, who did not race due to injury, leads the championship standings on 545 points, followed by his brother Alex on 388.

After his sprint win, twice MotoGP champion Bagnaia overtook Marco Bezzecchi for third place in the world championship with 286 points, edging the Aprilia rider by just one point after Bezzecchi finished seventh in the sprint. The Italian Bagnaia led from start to finish at the Sepang International Circuit, crossing the line 2.259 seconds clear of Alex Marquez to secure his second sprint victory of the season, having won the sprint in Japan last month.

Gresini Racing rider Fermin Aldeguer completed the podium after a superb late charge, though his result remains under investigation due to low tyre pressure. The Spaniard was nevertheless confirmed as Rookie of the Year. In Moto2 race, Daniel Holgado of CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team stormed to pole position, setting a new lap record with a blistering time of 2:02.858, over half a second clear of the field. The rookie’s standout performance capped an intense Q2 session, marked by rising tensions between championship contenders Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). Gonzalez and Moreira engaged in a brief on-track skirmish during the session, with Moreira overtaking Gonzalez at turn one and forcing him wide, disrupting his initial flying lap. Gonzalez retaliated moments later with an inside move at turn two.

In Moto3 race, David Almansa of Leopard Racing clinched his second pole position of the 2025 season at Sepang. He delivered a decisive final flying lap during as he continued his pursuit of a maiden podium finish. Almansa will be joined on the front row by Taiyo Furusato of Honda Team Asia, marking the first time the Japanese rider starts in the top two in over a year. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

