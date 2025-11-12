LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill's Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

In a funny candid way, Shehnaaz Gill took to the rumors that connected her with cricketer Shubman Gill, stating that perhaps he might be her 'brother from Amritsar' but still not clearing up the situation regarding their relation.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Shehnaaz Gill via Instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Shehnaaz Gill via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 12, 2025 11:59:30 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

Shehnaaz Gill, a Bollywood actress and TV personality, has lately tackled the continuous gossip regarding Indian cricket icon Shubman Gill and the query if they are siblings. 

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

The main reason why people think that way is just because of their common surname ‘Gill’ and the fact that they come from the same Punjabi area which made fans associate them as family. Shehnaaz, who was initially known to the public through her presence on Bigg Boss 13, was pointedly asked about the relationship with the cricketer and her reply made the matter more interesting. On a podcast, Shehnaaz answered the question with a lot of humour and a light hearted approach. She said, ‘He surely must be my brother. He could be from that side, perhaps from our side, from the Amritsar side. So when he is trending, my trend also sometimes runs in between’. She also went on to say that ‘there must be some connection,’ but she did not say anything about formal relations. Her remarks glanced at the idea of relations but did not make any strong assertion thus leaving it open for fans to decide what to think about the issue.

Shehnaaz Gill On Shubman Gill

In the meantime, Shubman Gill’s accomplishments in his career also got a mention in the conversation. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was full of praise for Shubman’s playing and leadership skills and called him ‘a wonderful batter and a great captain’. So, Shehnaaz’s disclosure certainly paved the way for rumors, but at the same time, there isn’t any public verified documentation or declaration that confirms the blood relation of the two Gills, the final judgment remains a fun mystery rather than a confirmed truth.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:59 AM IST
Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

