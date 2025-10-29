LIVE TV
What Is Rhabdomyolysis? The Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Cricketer Tilak Varma Fought

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma recently opened up about a rare and potentially life-threatening disease he is battling with. Check out what rhabdomyolysis is and how is 22-year-old cricketer is dealing with this.

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 29, 2025 10:28:44 IST

Young cricketer Tilak Varma recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a serious muscle breakdown condition called rhabdomyolysis. In this condition, a swift and prompt treatment is required, as what may seem like severe muscle pain and stiffness can lead to kidney failure if not treated properly. 

Tilak Varma’s Career 

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma started his career with the Ranji Trophy in 2018 for Hyderabad. He later made his T20I debut in 2020 against the West Indies. 

His ODI debut was in 2023, during the Asia Cup. He is in the playing 11 for the Mumbai Indians.

The 22-year-old, who played an important role in India’s victory in the 2025 Asia Cup Edition, made a shocking revelation about his health. Varma, who is a left-hand batter, is suffering from rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition caused by rapid muscle breakdown. 

What is rhabdomyolysis?

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious medical condition where damaged skeletal muscle breaks down and releases content like myoglobin into the bloodstream.

It usually happens due to intense workouts, especially in the heat, which can trigger this breakdown. 

Tilak Varma’s Experience with Rhabdomyolysis

In an interview, he revealed that he ignored the early symptoms, like fatigue and muscle strain, of this disease. He also added that during his early career, he rarely allowed himself to rest, which significantly contributed to this condition. After his first IPL, he started facing major health issues and was later diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He wanted to be the fittest player, but he rarely gave himself time to recover, added Varma.

Early Symptoms of Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis comes with some major symptoms that one should never ignore. One of the most common and early symptoms of the disease is constant muscle pain and swelling in the affected area. Dark-colored urine, often brown or coal-like, is followed in this condition. It’s crucial not to overlook fatigue and nausea in such conditions. It is important to know that if the disease is not treated timely, it can even lead to kidney failure. 

Prevention Tips for Rhabdomyolysis

One of the best things you can do to prevent rhabdomyolysis is to give your body time to heal. Even if you are injured, proper rest must be given to the muscle. Keep your body hydrated during intense workouts or even during hot weather. Never ignore prolonged muscle pain or stiffness; monitor any unusual pain or swelling. 

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:28 AM IST
QUICK LINKS