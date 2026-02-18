LIVE TV
Rajasthan Horror: Man's Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A horrifying incident from Rajasthan has shocked people after a video showed a man suffering severe burns when he came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line.

Man Suffers Severe Burns After Coming In Contact With 11,000-Volt Line In Rajasthan (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 18, 2026 18:06:54 IST

Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Face Severely Burned After Contact With 11,000-Volt High-Tension Line, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking video from Rajasthan has left people disturbed after it showed a man’s face and upper body getting badly burned when he came in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line. The incident reportedly took place in the Bilawaser area and the clip has now spread widely on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen sitting on top of a moving truck loaded with goods. As the vehicle passes under overhead electric wires, his upper body appears to touch or come dangerously close to an 11,000-volt line. As per reports, there is a bright flash within seconds and sparks fly. As the thick smoke surrounds him his body jerks violently. Experts say that it is a typical reaction during electrocution due to the massive surge of current.

What happened in the viral video

The video shows that his clothes begin to burn, and his face appears severely charred. People nearby are heard screaming in panic. The truck eventually stops, and bystanders rush towards him. According to reports, he was pulled down and immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. There has been no confirmed update yet on whether he survived.

An 11,000-volt shock is extremely dangerous. Doctors say such high-tension exposure can cause deep burns, organ failure and even cardiac arrest within seconds. The current does not just burn the skin as it can damage muscles and internal tissues badly.

Locals who shared the video warned others about the risks of sitting on top of trucks, especially on such roads where high-tension lines pass overhead. Many people have also questioned whether the power line was hanging too low.

Similar Incidents Raise Concern

This is not the first time such an accident has happened. In recent months, several such cases have been reported from different parts of the country where people working on rooftops, or travelling on truck tops accidentally touched high-voltage lines and suffered fatal injuries. In several incidents, victims died on the spot due to severe burns and cardiac arrest.

Authorities are expected to examine the exact circumstances of this Rajasthan incident. For now, the viral video stands as a harsh reminder of how quickly a moment of carelessness near high-tension wires can turn into a life-threatening tragedy.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 5:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS