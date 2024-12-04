‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

Sophie Rain, the top earner on OnlyFans, has stunned fans by revealing she is both a virgin and a devout Christian, despite earning millions on the platform. The 20-year-old from Florida has become a social media sensation, earning $43 million in one year while maintaining her abstinence.

OnlyFans’ top earner, Sophie Rain, has made headlines with her claim that she is a virgin and a devout Christian. The 20-year-old from Florida, who recently revealed she earned an astounding $43 million in a single year on the adult content platform, shared that she has maintained her abstinence throughout her career.

“I’m a virgin. I’m a virgin ’til this day,” Rain confessed during an interview with YouTuber Kowski. She also emphasized her Christian faith, saying, “I know it seems odd… but I don’t do anything else with anyone on my OnlyFans. It’s just me,” according to The Mail.

One fan spends $4.7 million on her content

One particularly dedicated fan has spent an eye-watering $4.7 million on her content in recent months, prompting Rain to publicly thank him for his support.

Rain’s popularity extends beyond OnlyFans, with her most successful TikTok video surpassing 96 million views. In the video, she dances to a song by rapper J. Dash. Despite her success, Rain has expressed that she is waiting for the right person to settle down with, stating she is “waiting for the right person to spend the rest of my life with.”

Sophie Rain shares her frustration about dating

However, her career has made it challenging to find someone who values her for who she truly is. In a previous interview with Jam Press, Rain shared her frustration about dating, explaining that many suitors are more interested in her physical appearance than her personality.

Rain, who grew up on food stamps in Tampa, has used her substantial earnings to help her family, including paying off their debts. Although she has been linked to rapper NLE Choppa and streamer Adin Ross in the past, she maintains that she has remained celibate.

Sophie Rain warns people not use her photos to catfish

On social media, Rain recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm her virginity, posting, “Still a virgin btw.” She also responded to a comment that referred to her as a “model,” stating, “Please stop calling prostitutes ‘models.’ Thank you,” to which she added, “You can call me whatever you want. I will be laughing my way to the bank.”

In addition to dealing with critics, Rain has warned her fans about individuals who have used her photos to catfish unsuspecting men.

Also Read: When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating