After dating for over a decade, Vas and Ricci tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece, in September 2023. Ricci even performed a song he wrote about their relationship.

Australian model and actress Scarlet Vas and her husband, Tayo Ricci, who is also her stepbrother, recently welcomed their first child—a baby girl. The couple has not yet revealed their daughter’s name, but she was born shortly before Christmas.

Vas, 29, shared the joyous news with her followers on Instagram on December 25, posting a heartwarming photo of herself holding her newborn while Ricci embraced them both.

She captioned the image, “Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Another post included a tender close-up of their baby’s tiny hand grasping her parents’ fingers. The new parents have been documenting their journey and cherishing special moments with their daughter on social media.

On December 26, Vas shared an Instagram reel of Ricci cradling their baby girl while she leaned in to kiss her daughter’s head, captioned simply, “And then there were three.”

A subsequent post on December 27 showed the couple introducing their baby to their beloved dogs. They also posed for festive photos, wearing Christmas-themed boxers and a maternity bra, to mark the season with their newborn. The post was captioned, “Belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you. Love from the Riccis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayo Ricci (@tayoricci)

Who Is OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas?

Born on May 12, 1995, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Scarlet Vas has a Sri Lankan heritage through her mother, a yoga and meditation instructor, while her father is from Sri Lanka.

Vas began modeling at age five and later studied acting at esteemed institutions such as the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and The Australian Film & Television Academy (TAFTA).

Her acting career includes notable roles in Neighbours—where she portrayed Mishti Sharma from 2017 to 2018—and other projects like The Warriors and Model Behaviour.

Vas has also gained fame as a TikTok influencer with over six million followers. She runs her own model management company, Kream Agency, and has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayo Ricci (@tayoricci)

A Love Story Years in the Making

Vas and Ricci’s relationship has garnered attention due to their unique backstory. The two met as teenagers through mutual friends in Melbourne, long before their parents became a couple. She earlier revealed,”We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends. Our families knew each other and they introduced us, I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

Their families later blended, making them stepsiblings, although the timeline of their parents’ marriage remains unclear.

The pair went viral in 2021 with a video titled, I fell in love with my bf’s best friend… who happens to be my stepbro, sparking both fascination and criticism online. Addressing the negativity, Vas has said, “It doesn’t affect us because we have each other. We find trolls quite entertaining and often use humor to respond.”

After dating for over a decade, Vas and Ricci tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece, in September 2023. Ricci even performed a song he wrote about their relationship, Strawberry on Ice, during their wedding.

The couple lived in Los Angeles for five years before returning to Australia. In September 2024, they announced Vas’s pregnancy on social media, revealing they were expecting a baby girl.

ALSO READ: Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU