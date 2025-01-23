Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Former tennis star Arina Rodionova shocked her fans with a casual Instagram announcement revealing her divorce from ex-AFL player Ty Vickery after nine years of marriage. The lighthearted video marked the end of their relationship while teasing her next chapter—a foray into OnlyFans.

Former Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her divorce from ex-Australian Football League (AFL) player Ty Vickery. The couple had been married for nine years, but as Rodionova revealed in her post, they had been separated for a year prior to making the announcement public.

“Hey guys, we have a quick announcement to make—we’re getting divorced,” Rodionova stated casually in the video.

Vickery, sitting in the background and holding a half-eaten banana, added, “We’re good, we’re good with each other, wish each other the best.”

‘Life Happens’

Despite the lighthearted tone of the video, Rodionova expressed that their separation was amicable. “Life happens. We have lots of love for each other, but sometimes it’s just not enough,” she explained in her caption.

The couple chose to share the news with Rodionova’s 25,000 Instagram followers after informing their family and friends earlier.

The announcement video ended on an awkward yet humorous note as Rodionova reached out her hand, prompting Vickery to place the banana he was holding into her hand. The pair laughed as the moment unfolded, further showcasing their friendly dynamic despite the divorce.

Arina Rodionova Launched Her OnlyFans Account

Shortly after posting the announcement, Rodionova shared an Instagram Story from a plane, signaling her departure from Australia. “Bye Australia, love you always,” she wrote, noting that she had avoided flooding her followers’ feeds with clichéd inspirational breakup quotes.

Rodionova, 35, also teased the launch of her new OnlyFans account in the video, hinting at a significant shift in her career. In recent Instagram posts, she had shared risqué photos, fueling speculation about the move.

“Good news for everyone who was asking. My OnlyFans account was confirmed, so here we go. Let’s do this,” Rodionova wrote in a January 12 post. On her OnlyFans bio, she describes herself as a tennis player “but a fun one.”

The decision to launch an OnlyFans account may have been influenced by a fan comment during a vlog last year, where someone suggested she could earn more money through the platform than from tennis. Rodionova called the comment “the best compliment” of the year.

Arina Rodionova Tennis Career Highlights

Born in Russia, Rodionova’s tennis career saw limited success in singles but notable achievements in doubles. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in both women’s and mixed doubles.

In 2023, Rodionova made history as the oldest woman—at 34 years old—to debut in the WTA top 100 rankings, reaching the 97th spot. During her brief time in the top 100, she was the highest-ranked Australian woman. However, her singles ranking has since dropped to 184.

Earlier this month, Rodionova competed in the Australian Open Qualifiers but was eliminated in a straight-set loss to Germany’s Eva Lys.

