The shooting of Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu has finally been concluded. Both Shahid and Shraddha filmed the final song of the film at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo from their last day of shoot at Mehboob Studios. The final song from the song also features Divyendu Sharma. Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been helmed by Shree Narayan Singh who has previously directed films like Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is being backed by Bhushan Kumar and also features Yami Gautam in a key role.

According to media reports, Yami Gautam will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. The Bollywood heartthrob was highly appreciated for his performance as Maharaja Ratan Singh and is currently expecting his second child with wife Mira Rajput.

#BattiGulMeterChalu shooting concludes… Final song filmed on Shahid and Shraddha at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai… Song also features Divyendu Sharma… Shree Narayan Singh directs the film. pic.twitter.com/4v7zCoDlA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

The two are already proud parents of adorable baby girl Misha. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in crime drama Haseena Parkar and will also be seen in south film Saaho along with south superstar Prabhas. She has also been roped in for a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will mark Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s second film together. They have previously worked in National Award winning film Haider which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Earlier there were reports that Katrina Kaif was approached to play the lead in Batti Gul Meter Chalu but finally, Shraddha Kapoor came on board to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

The film was earlier slated to release in August this year but now will finally be released in September.

