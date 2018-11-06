Bollywood divas and actors, theatre personalities celebrated the 40th anniversary of Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The event was marked as the commencement of the Prithvi Theatre Festival, which will be held from November 3rd to 12th. Many actors and actresses were seen together at this event, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali.

Bollywood divas and heroes, and theatre personalities came together to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Prithvi Theatre. Many actors and actresses were seen together at this event, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Jim Sarbh, Aahana Kumra, Gulshan Deviah, Divya Dutta, Lillete Dubey. The event was marked as the commencement of the Prithvi Theatre Festival, which will be held from November 3rd to 12th.

This theatre is considered as one of the most iconic theatres which were opened in 1978 by later actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kapoor and was named after the patriarch of Kapoor family and his father Prithviraj Kapoor. The progeny was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award (1969) and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971 for his excellence in the India Cinema.

On this Day, 40 yrs ago, Prithvi Theatre was inaugurated with Uddhwasta Dharamshala, directed by Om Puri & produced by his Theatre Company, Majma

Here's the cast & crew along with Jennifer & Shashi Kapoor & a young Sanjna Kapoor #PrithviFestival 2018 powered by @bankofbaroda pic.twitter.com/8KljQpCktV — Prithvi Theatre (@PrithviTheatre) November 5, 2018

Here are some of the amazing photos from the 40th-anniversary celebrations of Prithvi Theatre

